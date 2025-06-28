Open Extended Reactions

Jessie Bates III had his locker next to Michael Penix Jr. last year at the Atlanta Falcons facility. The former Pro Bowl safety played against Penix most of last season in practice with the Falcons first-team defense going up against the then-rookie quarterback and the second team.

So, Bates got a firsthand view of Penix's progress away from the spotlight. Kirk Cousins was Atlanta's starter for most of last year. Now, Penix will step into that role from Week 1.

"That's QB1," Bates said earlier this month at minicamp. "He's acting like it, and I'm excited for this year."

The elephant in the quarterback room, though, is that Cousins remains on the roster. Cousins was benched in Week 16 last season after a stretch with nine interceptions and just one touchdown pass in five games. Penix was named the starter "moving forward," which seemingly signaled that Cousins was not long for Atlanta.

But, as they have done regularly in general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure, the Falcons bucked the norm. They did not release Cousins as expected, preferring to hold onto him as the backup rather than eating his $27.5 million guaranteed 2025 salary and getting nothing in return. The team even allowed Cousins' $10 million roster bonus to kick in for 2026.

The Falcons could still trade Cousins, who has made it clear he'd rather be somewhere else starting. As of now, though, it seems like Cousins will be with the team heading into training camp and potentially beyond.

So, what does that mean for the Falcons, Penix's role as starter and Cousins himself? Let's address some of the more pressing questions.

Will Cousins' presence be a distraction for Penix and/or the rest of the team?

No one in the organization seems to think it will be, and if they do, they surely aren't saying it publicly. Falcons coach Raheem Morris opened up on this topic during minicamp, asserting that Cousins is a good person and has no intention of harming Penix and his development.

"He is just not a guy that's been consistently dealing with drama or [has] brought drama upon himself," Morris said of Cousins. "Obviously, there's been some drama. There's always going to be drama when you're talking about a quarterback position. But I mean, you're still talking about a high-quality individual, a great human, somebody that I was willing to work with the first time, [same as I'm] still willing to work with [him] now, and I always think these things resolve themselves."

This will be Penix's first full season as starter. Growing pains are normal. What if the Falcons struggle out of the gate? Will fans be calling for Cousins to take over? Could team decision-makers consider that if they felt Cousins gave the team a better chance to win? This is a make-or-break season for Morris, Fontenot, the coaching staff and front office. Atlanta hasn't made the playoffs or had a winning record since 2017.

How does Penix feel about Cousins still being on the roster?

Penix has confidence and poise beyond his level of experience. It doesn't seem likely the presence of Cousins will shake him.

Penix said after the season that he believes the Falcons have the best offense in the league. Penix has been gifted with unbelievable arm talent, and he is not afraid to show it off. Some of the throws he made in the final three games of 2024 required guts as much as skill, namely the fourth-and-11 seed he threw to Kyle Pitts for a late, game-tying touchdown against the Washington Commanders.

"He's been doing it since last year on scout team, but on scout team, you don't have as much pressure on you," Bates said. "But to watch him go with the 1s and just to see him do the same stuff, I always ask him [after practice] like, 'Hey, did you see me see me right there or not?' And he's just like, 'Yeah, I seen you.' So, he's just the ultimate pro. He'll continue to get better every single day."

Besides his steely mindset, Penix has developed a friendship with Cousins, which included the two commuting together to the team plane last year for a few road games. Penix and Cousins live on the same street in suburban Atlanta.

"He's always been the same guy from day one," Penix said of Cousins. "He always told me since I got in, he was like, 'I got your back.' I told him I got his back. We support each other, and that's how it's always going to be. We're teammates."

Expectations for Michael Penix Jr. are on the rise since he'll be QB1 from day one in his second season. Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Could Cousins be with the Falcons through 2025 and beyond?

If a trade opportunity comes about that works for all parties, the Falcons would surely pull the trigger. Cousins has a no-trade clause, so he would have to clear any deal. Atlanta also wants a team to take on a decent amount of Cousins' guaranteed money this season, say somewhere in the ballpark of $10 million. If he is traded, the receiving team would be responsible for the $10 million roster bonus in 2026.

Now, these are not the easiest provisions for a potential deal. Cousins has made it clear that he wants to go somewhere and start. So, he's unlikely to give the go-head on a trade where he'd end up sitting behind another quarterback. He's already doing that in Atlanta.

The Falcons are going to keep their phone lines open and keep a close eye on what's happening around the league. Quarterbacks get injured every season; there's no way around it. When that happens, Cousins could become a sought-after trade target. Right now, the market isn't all that hot.

What does Cousins have to say about all this?

All the right things so far. Cousins spent some time with the team early during the first phase of the offseason program, but he was not present for organized team activities (OTAs) in May and June. Cousins was in attendance at mandatory minicamp where he addressed the local media for the first time since being benched last December.

Cousins said any conversations about him wanting out of Atlanta were better left in January and February. He did acknowledge he'd like to be a starter but also vowed to support Penix as a teammate while he's still on the roster.

"[Penix has] got all the tangibles and intangibles you need to be successful, and I'm just here to support him as he needs it, but I also don't need to be in his ear so much that I'm sort of another weight, another voice," Cousins said. "I just want to be a support as I can and he knows that obviously we're in close proximity on the field and in meetings. We have great conversations, and I can learn from him just like he can learn from me. That's how a good quarterback room always should be."

Cousins also explained that he wasn't as healthy as he believed he was in 2024, coming back from a torn right Achilles. He said his focus was on strengthening his ankle, but he didn't work enough on mobility, which cost him. There was also a hit in Week 10 that injured his right arm and shoulder. Cousins said he felt like he was still able to help the team win despite being banged up. He said he did not need any surgeries during the offseason.

"I think I've still got a little bit more to go but very encouraged by the progress I've made since January," Cousins said. "So, even jogging out here today, just very encouraged by what I felt compared to where I was even like six weeks ago out here throwing with the guys. And I believe there's more progress up ahead, too."