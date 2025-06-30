Open Extended Reactions

It's been an offseason of surprises in the NFL, from Shedeur Sanders' draft-day fall to Aaron Rodgers finally landing in Pittsburgh, but there also have been more subtle developments that could have big impacts on this season.

Under-the-radar players have been turning heads in OTAs and minicamps, fighting for starting spots or key depth roles. Next up will be training camp starting July 12, followed by full-team activities.

Which players might have surprised their coaches and teammates the most? Our NFL Nation reporters picked one player who unexpectedly rose to the occasion and could make a serious impact in the fall.

AFC EAST

LB Joe Andreessen

Largely a special teams player as a rookie last year, Andreessen was signed after trying out at rookie minicamp, and he then earned a roster spot. He made a significant statement going into his second season with his performance during the mandatory minicamp.

Availability is something the Bills emphasize, and Andreessen saw increased time during team drills, in part due to Baylon Spector's injury. He made multiple notable plays, including picking off Josh Allen. And he put himself in a good position to compete for the backup middle linebacker job. -- Alaina Getzenberg

LB Grayson Murphy

On a team that features Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson, Murphy made splash plays in the backfield during spring practices. The aforementioned three pass rushers should dominate snaps when healthy, but staying healthy has been difficult over the past two seasons -- even for Murphy, who landed on injured reserve in August after signing as an undrafted free agent last season.

He could provide situational or rotational pass-rush depth if he continues his production into training camp. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

WR Efton Chism III

The undrafted free agent from Eastern Washington quickly earned the trust of his quarterbacks, with Drake Maye remarking, "Chis had like 50 catches in OTAs."

Among the things that stood out most while watching the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Chism work in the slot were his spatial awareness, quickness and sure hands. Specifically, in one practice when veteran Kendrick Bourne wasn't present, Chism stepped into his role and led the team in catches that day. The Patriots have 12 receivers on the roster and are likely to keep six, with Chism making an early statement that he could be in the mix for one of the final spots. -- Mike Reiss

WR Josh Reynolds

After a strong offseason, Reynolds is the clear-cut leader for the WR2 job. He arrived with little fanfare as a free agent (one year, $2.8 million), mainly because of a down 2024 with the Broncos and Jaguars. It also was a turbulent year; he suffered arm and head wounds in a shooting.

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn knows Reynolds from their time in Detroit, where the 30-year-old receiver was a solid complementary option. Beyond Garrett Wilson, the Jets lack big-play ability after cutting Davante Adams. Reynolds has separated from Allen Lazard and others. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Devontez Walker was Baltimore's most conistent wide receiver during spring practices. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

WR Devontez Walker

The 2024 fourth-round pick was Baltimore's most consistent wide receiver during spring practices and recorded two of the biggest catches of minicamp. On the first day, Walker made an over-the-shoulder grab 20 yards downfield. On the second day, he delivered an acrobatic grab over cornerback T.J. Tampa along the sideline.

Walker is looking to become a bigger part of the passing game after a forgettable rookie season, when his only catch was a 21-yard touchdown. He appears to be the front-runner to be Baltimore's No. 4 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins. "Every day, all he does is show up and go 100 miles an hour," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. -- Jamison Hensley

WR Jermaine Burton

Burton had one of the worst rookie years imaginable, which only amplified the character concerns he had in college. Heading into this season, Bengals exec Duke Tobin made it clear Burton had to show Cincinnati something.

This offseason, Burton has made all the right moves. He was attentive and engaged throughout the spring workouts. He earned praise from every person who was asked about him, including offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. "He's got a good look in his eye," Pitcher said. "He's here putting the time in." Burton has the tools to become a big-play option in special situations. -- Ben Baby

WR Jamari Thrash

A 2024 fifth-round pick who caught three passes as a rookie, Thrash took advantage of opportunities in an unproven receiver room and established himself as a reliable option for all the Browns' quarterbacks.

"He's had a really strong spring," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He is here all the time working on his body. Very intelligent player, can line up in multiple positions which I think is valuable. And then he showed up, he's caught the ball well and you know the quarterbacks like how he gets open. He finds a way to get open versus zone, versus man." -- Daniel Oyefusi

WR Calvin Austin III

Since trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers are squarely in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to complement DK Metcalf. WR coach Zach Azzanni, though, believes they already have someone in the building to fill that role. "I think that '2' spot is all Calvin's right now," Azzanni said during the Steelers' minicamp.

Selected 86 picks after Pickens in 2022, Austin missed his entire rookie year with an injury but has turned into a steady contributor in each of his last two seasons. Austin was just behind Pickens last season, averaging 15.2 yards per reception, and he hauled in four touchdowns to Pickens' three. Austin still has to build chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he made plays throughout the Steelers' OTAs and minicamp with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard throwing him the football. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

WR Jayden Higgins

The Texans' on-the-field work for OTAs were pretty quiet as quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't throw for most of spring football practices outside of minicamp. But one player who did make noise was second-round rookie wideout Higgins. The big-body receiver (6-4, 215) flashed his down-field ability by beating multiple cornerbacks throughout the spring, including starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

When the Texans return to the field on July 23 for training camp, Higgins is squarely positioned to compete for a starting role. -- DJ Bien-Aime

CB Justin Walley

When the Colts selected Walley in the third round this year, the move felt like a bit of a surprise given the pre-draft projections for the former Minnesota standout. But Walley has been turning heads throughout the offseason with his aggressive coverage and impressive instincts, and it's now clear he has a chance to have a significant role in the defense as a rookie.

The Colts are expected to play a greater variety of coverages this season, and Walley is showing potential in dime packages. Walley is "really sticky in coverage," coach Shane Steichen said. "Has been making a ton of plays through OTAs. So, very pleased with where he is at." -- Stephen Holder

CB Montaric Brown

Heading into OTAs, the thought was the starter opposite Tyson Campbell would either be rookie Travis Hunter or second-year player Jarrian Jones, who played well at nickel at the end of his rookie season. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile favors playing a lot of zone coverages, which Jones said he never played in high school or college so he's still learning, and the Jaguars are still working through just how many defensive snaps they will be able to get out of Hunter.

Brown has worked with the starters, and he consistently made plays throughout the offseason, including a pair of end-zone pass breakups in red zone drills in minicamp. He has the advantage heading into camp. -- Michael DiRocco

LB Cody Barton

Barton showed he could be the much-needed savvy veteran for the Titans' inside linebacker group, which struggled a bit in coverage and found themselves out of position, leading to some long runs by opposing backs.

The veteran free agent addition has a vocal presence on the field and can be heard barking commands before almost every snap. Barton intercepted No.1 pick Cameron Ward twice. Despite being new to the team, Barton has already become a mentor to the young inside backers, especially second-year linebacker James Williams, who he offered pointers to when the two weren't on the field together. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Broncos coach Sean Payton compared Pat Bryant to Saints receiver Michael Thomas. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WR Pat Bryant

Perhaps it's difficult to be "under-the-radar'' when your head coach compares you to Michael Thomas before you've set foot in the team's facility, but the rookie showed he will do his part to carve out some playing time. The third-round pick (74th overall) ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine, which deterred some in the league. But the Broncos saw a precise route runner who consistently created space with explosive release at the line of scrimmage.

He consistently showed physicality to win contested catches during the Broncos' offseason program, and quarterback Bo Nix showed the confidence to put the ball to Bryant in tight situations. Bryant's catch over first-round pick Jahdae Barron in minicamp was one of the best receptions in the three-day affair. Playing time will be hard to come by with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin getting most of the work with the starters, but Bryant is in the mix if he builds on his offseason work. -- Jeff Legwold

RB Brashard Smith

Judging from how he was utilized in offseason practices, the Chiefs have plans for Smith, a seventh-round draft pick out of SMU. Smith was a wide receiver in college before moving to running back for his final season, and the Chiefs showcased his versatility by getting him the ball out of the backfield, from the slot and split out wide. Smith ran a 4.39 40 at the combine, so he will fit in with a group of other fast skill players, including Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Mitchell. -- Adam Teicher

WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

The fourth-round pick made a strong case to be a Day 1 contributor for Las Vegas. Thornton received a good amount of reps with the first-team offense, as his combination of size (6-5, 205) and speed (4.3 40 at the combine) makes him a threat in the intermediate and deep passing game. At Tennessee, Thornton was known for his big-play ability, leading the nation in yards per catch (25.4) and catches for 50-plus yards (six).

The Raiders didn't make major moves at wide receiver this offseason, meaning Thornton and second-round pick Jack Bech will be asked to step up in a big way in Year 1. Thornton showed he could be ready to answer the call. -- Ryan McFadden

TE Oronde Gadsden II

The fifth-round rookie was the most active pass catcher this offseason, becoming a favorite target of quarterback Justin Herbert. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Gadsden's speed at his size (4.65 in the 40 at the combine) has made him a difficult cover.

The Chargers passing offense struggled mightily last season, which led to their first-round exit. If Gadsden can continue to be a receiving threat, the Chargers appear poised to take another step towards the Super Bowl coach Jim Harbaugh promised when he took the job last January. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

CB Kaiir Elam

The Cowboys acquired Elam in a trade from Buffalo after he was not able to solidify himself with the Bills. The Cowboys had him highly rated when he came into the NFL. He started just 12 games in three seasons with two picks, but he flashed on numerous occasions in the OTAs and minicamp. He had multiple interceptions and dropped two more. He also showed the ability to run with receivers.

Maybe things change when the pads come on in training camp, but given the uncertainty the Cowboys have at cornerback with Trevon Diggs and third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. working back from knee surgeries, they need Elam to be a factor. -- Todd Archer

S Dane Belton

Earlier this offseason, it appeared as if he was about to become an afterthought following the signing of Jevon Holland. But think again. "He has been really good for us here early. Like he's had a really good spring," defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. "[We're] finding ways to get him on the field, what he can do for us to help us."

Belton was making plays seemingly every practice this spring. He had three interceptions in the five workouts open to the media. Even if he's not a starter it appears that the fourth-round pick in 2022 will have a role as the third safety. And why not? When he's on the field he has consistently created turnovers and made plays. -- Jordan Raanan

Philadelphia has one of the top receiving duos in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but there are some roster spots up for grabs lower on the depth chart, and Danny Gray will be competing for one. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

WR Danny Gray

The 26-year-old wideout made an impression during the OTA and minicamp practices open to reporters, using his 4.33 speed to stretch the field and accelerate past defenders on catches over the middle. Gray was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He dealt with some injuries and tallied just one reception during his time in San Francisco.

He was waived by the Niners in August and signed with the Eagles' practice squad days later. Philadelphia has one of the top receiving duos in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but there are some roster spots up for grabs lower on the depth chart. Gray will be competing with players like Ainias Smith, Avery Williams and Terrace Marshall during training camp. -- Tim McManus

DT Daron Payne

It's not so much about his performance on the field -- it's impossible to tell much about linemen because they're not in pads. But, rather, what stood out with Payne was what others saw from him. Coach Dan Quinn said he had a "laser focus" this spring. And defensive coordinator Joe Whitt said, "He just looks really good, really intent-ful. You can really see him taking that leadership role to the next step. He's been the guy that's really just stood out to me the most from that standpoint." They pointed to him becoming more of a leader and being more outgoing around the building.

Washington needs more from Payne this season. After recording 11.5 sacks in a contract year in 2022 he has posted a combined eight the past two seasons. But more than sack totals, Payne needs to be felt more in the pass rush. In 2020-22, he had 96 pass rush wins and a win rate of 11.6 percent. In the past two years he has had 39 wins and a 7.6 percent win rate. Payne isn't in a contract year but could be cut next offseason for a $16 million savings. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Ruben Hyppolite II, LB

Ben Johnson singled out Hyppolite as the player that Bears coaches saw the most improvement from this spring. With veteran T.J. Edwards sidelined with a soft tissue injury, Hyppolite got a lot of run with the starting defense at a position he doesn't have much experience at (weakside linebacker) after playing middle linebacker throughout his career at Maryland.

While the search for Chicago's No. 3 linebacker isn't the sexiest of position battles, Hyppolite -- a fourth-rounder with a 4.39 second 40 time -- made early impressions on the coaching staff. "He's done a great job adjusting to that speed as we've gone through, and that's going to have to show up once we do get the pads on," Johnson said. "But I think he's been improving every single day, and really, we're hoping that course continues." -- Courtney Cronin

Avonte Maddox has looked good so far with the Lions, impressing coach Dan Campbell while bringing a ton of experience as a Super Bowl champion who has spent the past seven seasons in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Lions DB Avonte Maddox

Detroit added Maddox, an unrestricted free agent, to help with the secondary, and head coach Dan Campbell sees him as a guy who will "fit right in with us" after evaluating him during the offseason program. The Detroit native has looked good so far, impressing Campbell, and he brings a ton of experience as a Super Bowl champion and veteran player, who has spent the past seven seasons in Philadelphia.

The former fourth-round pick also contributed a role in the Eagles' championship victory with a pass breakup in Super Bowl LIX on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during a fourth-down play while appearing in every postseason game. -- Eric Woodyard

C Jacob Monk

Almost all the Packers' offseason practices were at jog-through speed, so it would be unwise to make any major assessments based on those sessions. Seeing who lined up where and with what units was about the only thing worth noting. In that regard, it was a good offseason for the second-year center.

With Elgton Jenkins skipping the entire offseason program, Monk got the bulk of the work with the starters. "He's done a nice job," coach Matt LaFleur said of the 2024 fifth-round pick. "He's a lot more comfortable and confident in terms of going out there and knowing what to do. And for him it's just going to come down to those live reps." Jenkins will be the starting center, but Monk has had the chance to show he's valuable backup. -- Rob Demovsky

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers demonstrated why the Vikings pegged him as a likely starter despite a relatively obscure career since the Colts selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. Rodgers displayed playmaking ability, jumping an out route and intercepting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, while also showing speed as a kickoff returner.

It's not clear whether the Vikings will use him as a returner, given the heavy workload he's expected to face as a cornerback. But he has a big fan in defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who said he has been tracking Rodgers since he played at the University of Massachusetts. "He's been a great addition," Flores said. "He's got great football IQ and acumen." -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

LB Divine Deablo

The Falcons didn't have the salary-cap room to make any huge splashes in free agency this offseason. But the team thinks they really found something in Deablo, whose base salary is only $1.66 million this season.

Head coach Raheem Morris has been impressed with Deablo's size (6-foot-3), length and speed. Even more than that, Morris believes Deablo is capable of wearing the green dot as kind of the quarterback of the defense. It sounds like the former Raider has a solid chance at a starting job at inside linebacker alongside Kaden Elliss. -- Marc Raimondi

DT Chau Smith-Wade

It wasn't just obvious to sideline observers, it was obvious to teammates that the 2024 fifth-round pick out of Washington State had a stellar offseason and will be a factor in 2025. "Man, I think he's been the most impressive player,'' Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn said.

Smith-Wade's ability to play corner, nickel and safety makes him valuable to a young defense trying to rebuild after finishing last in the NFL a year ago. "Chau took advantage of an opportunity,'' coach Dave Canales said. "He made tackles. He had an opportunity on an interception, and he made it.'' -- David Newton

OL Trevor Penning

The 2022 first-round pick may have been given new life after his third position change. Penning came into the league with the expectation he would be a starting LT, was benched in 2023 and switched to right tackle in 2024. The Saints did not pick up his fifth-year option but clearly still believe in him after moving him to left guard.

Penning was the starting LG all throughout OTAs and minicamp, and that's a sign he might quietly find his role again after a difficult first three years in the league. -- Katherine Terrell

In minicamp, SirVocea Dennis made "one of the best plays I've ever seen a linebacker make," linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

LB SirVocea Dennis

The Bucs only caught a glimpse of Dennis due to a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4, and the middle of the field was quite vulnerable last season as a result. But he had one of the most impressive offseasons of any Bucs defender.

"First day of OTAs, made one of the best plays I've ever seen a linebacker make," linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said. Dennis moved across the field to jump a route on a Baker Mayfield pass for an interception. "He's special, man. Very cerebral and knows the game very well. Can really do everything on the field as a pass dropper, a blitzer and a run defender," Walker said. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

ILB Cody Simon

The 2025 fourth-round pick has made a quick impression on coach Jonathan Gannon in a short amount of time. He's taken on the responsibility of wearing the green dot, which has added to the steep learning curve that comes with a player's first year in the NFL, but Gannon has praised Simon's ability to learn quickly from his mistakes.

"He's definitely flashed here," Gannon said. "We got him playing a couple different spots, so that's good. He is playing on fourth down right now, so he is learning all that. He's eager to learn. He doesn't make mistakes twice and he's got juice. He's physical, just like all those guys. Long way to go. But I like where he is at." -- Josh Weinfuss

OLB Byron Young

The 2023 third-round pick has had two strong seasons, amassing 15.5 sacks in his NFL career. But despite that success, outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio said he has noticed how "intentional" Young has been going into his third season. Coniglio said he challenged Young to continue to work on his "consistency," because "when he's at his best, it's a lot of fun to watch."

"I think he's going to take another step forward in regards to his game, his ability to affect games, his ability to disrupt offenses and be the player that he's capable of being," Coniglio said. -- Sarah Barshop

Jordan Watkins looked smooth running the intermediate routes that are a staple of Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire

WR Jordan Watkins

The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi had no shortage of opportunities to work with starting quarterback Brock Purdy because fellow wideouts Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall missed time with injuries. It's difficult to get on the field and produce in Kyle Shanahan's offense as a rookie receiver, but Watkins looked smooth running the intermediate routes that are a staple of Shanahan's scheme. He consistently made plays in practice.

"Jordan Watkins has been balling from day one really," Purdy said. "He's come in and he's done everything pretty right and he's been on point. He's had a lot of explosive plays down the field ... definitely a rookie that has popped out in front of everybody." -- Nick Wagoner

G Anthony Bradford

When the Seahawks hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, a popular reaction was that Bradford may have a hard time winning back the starting job at right guard. After all, he's a big, powerful blocker who doesn't seem like an ideal fit for an outside zone scheme that suits more athletic linemen.

It's time to press pause on that notion after a trimmer-looking Bradford shared first-team reps with Christian Haynes during OTAs and minicamp. "A.B.'s done a great job this spring," coach Mike Macdonald said. "His body comp has really improved, which speaks to his work ethic. I think he's made strides ... It's time to go prove it consistently. He knows that, but he's right in the thick of it with the battle at right guard." -- Brady Henderson