SEATTLE -- The Seahawks are bringing back veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin for a second stint in Seattle, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

The source said Griffin is receiving a one-year, $3 million contract that can be worth up to $4 million.

Griffin, 29, adds experience to Seattle's young group of corners. The one-time Pro Bowl selection will presumably compete with Josh Jobe to fill the No. 3 role behind Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is returning to the Seahawks, the team with which he spent his first four seasons. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Seahawks considered cornerback their biggest area of need after the draft. They didn't add one with any of their 11 selections, which was not their intention but -- as general manager John Schneider described it -- a function of how the board fell. The team had brought Griffin in for a free agent visit in April and continued talks of a potential reunion after the draft.

Griffin is returning to the team with which he's played his best football. A third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017, he spent his first four seasons in Seattle, starting 53 games in that span. Griffin made his lone Pro Bowl in 2019 and then left in free agency after the 2020 season, signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville released Griffin in 2023 after he played in only 19 games over his two seasons with the team and missed the final 11 in 2022 with a back injury. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers in 2023 before signing a one-year, $4.55 million contract last March with the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffin played in 572 snaps while appearing in all 17 games with Minnesota, including three starts. One of his two interceptions sealed a December win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Over eight NFL seasons, Griffin has played in 106 games, recording nine interceptions and 70 passes defended.