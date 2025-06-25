Former New York Jets defensive end Gerry Philbin, a ferocious pass rusher who played an integral role in their 1968 Super Bowl championship season, has died, his family confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. He was 83.

Philbin was only 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, but he was a dominant defender in the 1960s, as he was twice selected to the All-AFL team. He was named to the all-time AFL team and was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2011.

Sacks didn't become an official statistic until 1982, but Philbin unofficially recorded 64.5 sacks, fourth most in Jets history, according to team records. He registered double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 19 in 1968, according to the team.