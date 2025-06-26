The "Get Up" crew discusses what it will take for Shedeur Sanders to win the starting quarterback job for the Browns. (1:15)

The Cleveland Browns released defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo on Thursday.

The pass rusher had one year left on a three-year, $19 million contract he signed with the franchise in 2023.

After he was released, he expressed his thanks to the Browns and their fans with a post to X, writing, "Love to the Land!"

Okoronkwo, 30, had 7.5 sacks, 54 tackles and a forced fumble in 30 games over two seasons for the Browns, making five starts.

The 2018 fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams has 17 sacks in six seasons.

The Browns signed kicker Andre Szmyt in a corresponding move.