The Cleveland Browns released defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo on Thursday.
The pass rusher had one year left on a three-year, $19 million contract he signed with the franchise in 2023.
After he was released, he expressed his thanks to the Browns and their fans with a post to X, writing, "Love to the Land!"
Okoronkwo, 30, had 7.5 sacks, 54 tackles and a forced fumble in 30 games over two seasons for the Browns, making five starts.
The 2018 fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams has 17 sacks in six seasons.
The Browns signed kicker Andre Szmyt in a corresponding move.