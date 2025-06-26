        <
          Browns release Ogbo Okoronkwo, sign kicker Andre Szmyt

          The Cleveland Browns released defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo on Thursday.

          The pass rusher had one year left on a three-year, $19 million contract he signed with the franchise in 2023.

          After he was released, he expressed his thanks to the Browns and their fans with a post to X, writing, "Love to the Land!"

          Okoronkwo, 30, had 7.5 sacks, 54 tackles and a forced fumble in 30 games over two seasons for the Browns, making five starts.

          The 2018 fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams has 17 sacks in six seasons.

          The Browns signed kicker Andre Szmyt in a corresponding move.