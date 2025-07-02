A.J. Brown sits down with Sal Paolantonio to discuss the impact his sideline reading has had on the Eagles and the NFL community. (4:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Part of what makes an NFL season so captivating -- much like a good book -- is the out-of-nowhere plot twists.

Who would have guessed, for example, that the biggest storyline to emerge from January's NFC wild-card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers would be a player's reading habits.

That player, of course, was star receiver A.J. Brown. When cameras panned the Eagles' sideline during the second half, the image of Brown reading Jim Murphy's "Inner Excellence" on the bench was broadcast to a national audience.

Given Brown's quiet game (one catch for 10 yards on three targets), the wide assumption was that it was a sign of frustration. But it turns out Brown was using the book to tune in, not out.

"I'm just using it for football, to have my peak performance, trying to have my best self out there on the field," he told ESPN at the time.

Sales for "Inner Excellence" surged across the country and Brown leaned into the newly revealed part of his persona. He published his own reading list on social media earlier this offseason, encouraging his followers to find a book that interests them "so you can become a better version of yourself."

While he might now be the face of avid readership in the NFL, it turns out he's hardly alone. From "War and Peace" to the "Harry Potter" series, books are being devoured by players across the 32 teams.

Some squads, like the Atlanta Falcons, have their own book club that meets every offseason. The Washington Commanders are another group that likes to read together: Quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Mike Sainristil just finished a biography on Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, tight end Zach Ertz was recently turned onto thriller novelist Harlan Coben by coach Dan Quinn while OL Ted Karras of the Cincinnati Bengals trades books with team president Mike Brown from time to time.

Books are not only a vehicle of self-improvement for these athletes, but also a way to curb screen time. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said he makes an effort to delete Instagram and other social media apps off his phone, opting to read instead.

"I'll just try to make an emphasis on reading and getting my mind on things that are bigger than myself, and that helps me just with my life in general," Purdy said. "And then obviously I think reading before bed and cutting out the blue light, all those kinds of things have helped me with my recovery and stuff too."

It's still not for everyone. New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu joked that his kids don't even give him a moment's peace in the bathroom, let alone enough time to consume a book. But Brown's public reading was just a glimpse of what's going on behind the scenes around the league.

"I mean for NFL players, I feel like we all tap into some sort of book," said Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. "Just affirmations ... always remaining calm, humble, and just always telling yourself what you need to hear to go out there and make that next play."

Our NFL Nation reporters spoke with players around the league about their reading habits and what they're reading this summer. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear was the most common pick, but what else cracked the list? Check out the full picks below.

His pick: "The Art of Winning" by Bill Belichick

"I started reading in 2024; my goal is to read a book a month and it morphed into reading 40 pages or 40 minutes a night and it's really just a way for me to decompress and fall asleep easier. I read the Bible every day and I read a book at night," he said.

His picks: "Can't Hurt Me" by David Goggins; "Fear Is a Choice: Tackling Life's Challenges with Dignity, Faith, and Determination" by James Conner and Tiffany Yecke Brooks

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"Can't Hurt Me" is about "being able to wire your brain to where situations that are going on around you or happening to you, can't necessarily have that much hold over how you go forward," Hamlin said.

Hamlin added that reading allows him "to use time I'm wasting on stupid s--- productively." One area of productivity: Hamlin's working on his own book, which is fittingly about overcoming adversity.

His picks: "Outliers" by Malcolm Gladwell; "The 48 Laws of Power" by Robert Greene

"I like ['Outliers'] because it kind of shows you that if you grow up or if you're in a certain type of environment, it can really allow you to thrive," he said. "Now, '48 Laws of Power,' I like that book a lot because it gives you rules. Now you don't take it literally, but there are certain things you can look at and it's like, 'Hey, how can I use my position that I'm in right now as an advantage to either elevate myself or get myself out of trouble?'"

Lake said the Rams coaching staff is also filled with adamant readers, including coach Sean McVay and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

"They always reference a quote from a book. And I think that's amazing," Lake said. "That's what I would want to do when I grow up too, is just gaining all this information, but giving great, great lessons and quotes from books. I think that's like a super skill to me."

His pick: "Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art" by James Nestor

Mekari likes to read books where he feels like he's learning something, whether it's about history or anything else.

"[This book] changed my perspective on [breathing], how significant it is to breathe through your nose ... how it makes you recover, how you're able to perform better. Game changing."

His pick: "Gospel Patrons" by John Rinehart

"It's a book about how you can use your wealth for God's kingdom and communities and people in need. And looking back on the history of people that have helped out with that kind of stuff," he said.

His picks: "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling; the Bible; books about Hollywood

With iconic stories, hit Originals and live sports, there's something for everyone on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Get all three for a price you'll love.

Robinson is into sci-fi and fantasy novels and has just started the Harry Potter series. He also enjoys reading books about Hollywood and actors, which makes sense since he has studied acting and had a role in the Netflix drama "Outer Banks."

Robinson is also an avid reader of the Bible and posts quotes often on his Instagram stories. He said he usually listens to audiobooks while he's driving but wants to pick up the Harry Potter hardcover books and read those instead because listening while driving can be distracting.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

His pick: "The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America" by Warren Buffett

"I like to read what the smart people read. So if people say that Buffett is the best investor in the world, I want to read what he read to try to be that. And so same thing if Jay-Z has books out there that he read and I love where he's at in his life and how he's been. I read what he reads, same with Kendrick [Lamar]," he said. "I read what successful people read and I try to see if I gain the same knowledge that they gained to hopefully try to be in the same position, if not higher."

His pick: "War and Peace" by Leo Tolstoy

Williams tends to prefer self-help books, but the Pro Bowl defensive lineman is currently tackling the classic Russian novel -- all 350-plus chapters of it.

"That's a long book," he said. "That's why I've been reading it for a while, actually. I just like to go back to it from time to time, just because it's not one of those books where you need to finish the whole thing to get something from it."

Josh Woods, LB, Atlanta Falcons

His picks: "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter; "Atomic Habits" by James Clear

Woods' focus is self-improvement books, and he believes they have helped him as a player. He was actually inspired to read more by A.J. Brown's moment on the sidelines. The next book on his list is "The Power of your Subconscious Mind."

"Getting closer to 30, dude," Woods said. "Thirty is a very scary age. You figure you've got to change some stuff up."

Best of the rest: