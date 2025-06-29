Dan Graziano and Andrew Hawkins react to the grievance the NFLPA filed alleging the league colluded to limit fully guaranteed player contracts. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Borregales' mentality: It might have been because the moment was fast and unexpected, but University of Miami special teams coach Danny Kalter pinpointed last season's game against Virginia Tech as a prime reflection of kicker Andy Borregales' mentality.

There were 20 seconds remaining until halftime. Virginia Tech had just extended its lead to 24-14 on a 57-yard field goal. It appeared that it was time to head to the locker room and regroup.

But when the ensuing kickoff was returned 34 yards near midfield, Kalter noticed he wasn't alone. Borregales was already in his hip pocket.

"He's looking at me, looking at the head coach. It would be 70 yards, and he would say, 'I have it in me.' That defines him to the core," Kalter recalled. "No kick is too long. No moment is too big."

A pass interference penalty moved the Hurricanes closer, and Borregales drilled a 56-yarder as the half expired, critical points that ultimately helped Miami post a 38-34 win.

The Patriots are hoping Borregales delivers similar clutch results for them after making him the first kicker selected in the 2025 NFL draft, tabbing him in the sixth round, No. 182 overall.

The timing of the pick wasn't a coincidence, with New England strategizing that the Ravens -- who owned pick No. 186 -- were a strong possibility to select a kicker given the uncertainty surrounding Justin Tucker. Baltimore chose Arizona's Tyler Loop at 186 and later released Tucker, who now faces a 10-week suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Patriots kicker Andres Borregales was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A strong kicking operation was a big part of the Patriots' identity when they won six Super Bowl championships from 2001 to '18 -- led by Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Adam Vinatieri, then Stephen Gostkowski at kicker.

But since moving on from Gostkowski in 2020, the Patriots have slipped. Their 84% field goal success rate ranks 22nd in the NFL over that span, and a 92% point-after attempt rate checks in at 27th, according to ESPN Research.

Furthermore, they are 20th on field goals of 40 yards or more (73%), 18th on field goals of 50 yards or more (66%) and 20th on field goals in the fourth quarter/overtime (83%).

Enter the 22-year-old Borregales, whose parents immigrated to South Florida from Venezuela when he was 2 and whose brother Jose also kicked for the Hurricanes in 2020.

"The Patriots aren't just getting a placekicker; they're getting a football player," Kalter said. "That's something Andy takes a lot of pride in, and he has from the second he stepped foot in Miami at 140 pounds and left at around 205 pounds and set the all-time points record. How he carries himself on and off the field, his work ethic, passion for the game, passion for his teammates, and competitive spirit is what makes him special."

Borregales capped off his four-year collegiate career by making 18 of 19 field goal attempts and all 62 of his PATs in 2024.

In a reflection of how he handles adversity -- always a key test for a kicker -- he missed his first field goal attempt of the season from 45 yards vs. Florida and was perfect the remainder of the season (the longest attempt was the 56-yarder vs. Virginia Tech). He had a rocky start to his high-pressure workout at the NFL combine, missing multiple attempts in front of the largest collection of coaches/scouts he'd ever worked out for, before capping it off with a long run of successful kicks that culminated with a 58-yarder.

Kalter noted both as a reflection of Borregales' mindset to take one kick at a time and self-diagnose after a miss without over-thinking, which complements his obvious leg strength.

As for Borregales' ability to handle Northeast conditions, Kalter believes he will rise to the occasion, in part because of his experience on the windy just-off-the-ocean practice fields at Miami.

"When it comes to weather in the kicking game, it's more wind issues than snow. But, to me, it's easier to kick in the snow than it is in the rain. Andy has spent 18 of his summers kicking in South Florida, where over the summer it's going to be pouring down rain for 20 minutes and then it gets steamy and the wind picks up," he said.

"The snow factor, I think, that's something he is going to embrace. Andy is always looking for someone to doubt him, some chip on his shoulder."

2. UFL helps Patriots: Offensive tackle Yasir Durant, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last week, faces longer odds to earn a roster spot. But those odds would have been even steeper had he not played for the DC Defenders of the United Football League this season.

"The longer you're out of the NFL, you're not getting tape, and the harder it is to get in. The UFL was instrumental in showing he's continued to develop," said Erik Schmella, whose "The Familie" agency represents Durant.

Durant's history with the Patriots in 2021 (appearing in eight games), and also his time with the Saints in 2022 when current New England offensive line coach Doug Marrone was on the New Orleans Saints staff, also helped. Durant wasn't with an NFL team in 2024.

Schmella highlighted other clients -- such as Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and Steelers defensive tackle Domenique Davis -- as those who have broken through in the NFL with the help of exposure in spring leagues such as the UFL, USFL or XFL. The leagues can help those from smaller schools or who might have sustained an injury in an NFL training camp.

"They are a great option to stay relevant, for players to show they're in shape, durable and can play ball," he said. "We've had success with them over the last five years because we know NFL teams are scouting them."

3. Kraft's motivation: Owner Robert Kraft said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" that he sometimes cites the Patriots' overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI to employees in his non-football businesses. It is the largest comeback -- down by 25 points in the third quarter -- in Super Bowl history.

"When people believe something is impossible, I go '28-3,'" he told Schefter.

4. Kalter's visit: The Patriots welcomed several college coaches to spring practices, and Miami's Kalter was among them, along with his two top assistants. The idea was broached when Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer attended the Hurricanes' pro day before the draft.

"We're both very young coordinators and we kind of bonded on that. The more we talked, the more similar we seem to be, sharing philosophies," Kalter said.

The visit had already been confirmed before the Patriots drafted Borregales.

"It worked out perfect. Whenever we can get around NFL teams -- professional development, and little technique things you maybe can implement ... and being up there to support Andy, that was big for us," Kalter said.

Commonplace to see college coaches at voluntary spring practices, and it looks like the University of Miami has representation here (joined by special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer). pic.twitter.com/HrxrHbt3Ya — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 20, 2025

5. Did You Know? The Patriots are the only NFL team that has drafted three kickers since 2020 -- Justin Rohrwasser, Chad Ryland and Borregales -- and all were picks in the top 200. Since 2020, only eight kickers have been drafted in the top 200 across the NFL.