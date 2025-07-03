Josh Sweat embraces leadership role in Cardinals' reunion

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Linebacker Josh Sweat had two familiar faces waiting for him when he walked into the Arizona Cardinals' facility: Coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

It was a reunion of sorts for Sweat, since Gannon was his defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Rallis was his linebackers coach during that span.

Both have helped make Sweat's transition much easier than most free agents. The familiar faces also come with a familiar scheme -- one that he flourished in.

Under Gannon and Rallis in Philadelphia, Sweat turned in the best two-year stretch of his seven-year career, totaling 18.5 sacks. Sweat, 28, said the scheme is "pretty much the same" as when he last played under them, besides the terminology.

"The scheme and stuff, you can play fast in it," Sweat said. "So, picking up on it, it is pretty easy. It ain't going to take me long at all."

Sweat believes he thrived under Gannon and Rallis because of the freedom they gave him within the defense's structure. Gannon said it will carry over in the 2025 season.

"If you have to get something done and you can get it done playing with a different technique, or a different alignment or a different eye progression than what I say to do, OK," Gannon said. "So, now we give them a couple of different tools and [they] pick the best one."

Having them around to answer questions and introduce him to people around the Cardinals' building has helped Sweat. For as much as things will be similar for Sweat, he knows they'll also be a tad different -- especially because Gannon has a different, bigger job.

"You can tell he kind of got a little bit more on his plate," Sweat said. "But he's still the same guy that I remember to the core, but you could tell it is a little bit extra going on there, but, no, he's still the same to me anyways."

The Cardinals signed Josh Sweat to a deal worth $76.4 million in March. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Rallis remembered watching the film of Sweat in Philadelphia and being impressed with his strength against the run and his ability to set an edge. They believe Sweat can still do both, making Rallis "excited to link back up with him."

When Arizona signed Sweat to a four-year deal worth $76.4 million -- including $41 million guaranteed -- he was the centerpiece of a defensive overhaul in Arizona. With that comes a sense of responsibility as a leader, a role that Sweat says he embraces.

Sweat said he likes to lead by example and is comfortable just talking to his teammates. Once he gets to know them more, he'll get even more comfortable leading them.

He will lean on his experience of being mentored by veterans during his early days in Philadelphia. He said he began stepping into a leadership role last season and is hoping his experience will help him become a bigger voice in the Cardinals' locker room and on the field.

"I think talking to players, there's a different type of learning with that that comes from that organically, truthfully," Gannon said. "So, I always say he can kind of be the translator. Like, 'This is what I'm saying, this is what Nick's saying, this is what [outside linebackers coach] Matt Feeney's saying, but here's what he's really saying.'

"Hopefully, we're not that confusing. But, yeah, I think it's just the viewpoint of somebody that's played a lot of ball at a high level. They always have some tricks of the trade that can help younger guys or other players."