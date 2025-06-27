San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday night on a charge of obstruction of justice, police said.

Lenoir, a 25-year-old Los Angeles native, was released from jail early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month, according to jail records.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers had approached a group that included Lenoir and observed a gun inside a parked vehicle. When police asked for the keys, another man tossed them to Lenoir. Lenoir then threw the keys to a third man who tried to hide them, according to multiple reports.

The 49ers have not released a statement on the matter.

Lenoir signed a five-year, $92 million extension with the 49ers in November. The 2021 fifth-round pick has recorded six interceptions, 26 passes defended and 265 tackles in his first four seasons with San Francisco.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.