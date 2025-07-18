Open Extended Reactions

No team has won the AFC North three consecutive years since the division was created in 2002, but ESPN BET favors the Baltimore Ravens to break that streak this season.

The Ravens -- led by first-team All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson -- are looking for more than division glory, however. Jackson wants to celebrate success in the postseason, where his career record is 3-5, although the team's postseason disappointments weren't confined to QB play.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also have a couple of people under a microscope this year. The 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who said this is likely his last season, will be Pittsburgh's first player over 40, and he might need to regain his MVP form to help coach Mike Tomlin snap his six-game playoff losing streak. The regular season hasn't been a problem as Tomlin has not had a losing record in 18 seasons in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' over-under is 8.5 wins, according to ESPN BET.

Pittsburgh is hoping that acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, will pay dividends.

Bengals reporter Ben Baby, Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi and Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor take a look at the division, including who could be the top rookie this year.

What's the QB outlook for each team?

Joe Burrow is now more than a year and a half removed from a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery in November 2023. Recovering from the injury didn't stop him from having a huge season last year and finishing fourth in MVP voting.

Burrow is in position to have an even better 2025. The Bengals re-signed his top three receiving options: Receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and tight end Mike Gesicki. The offensive line should be improved with whoever wins the right guard battle. And if Burrow can be better in the fourth quarters this season, he can build on a 2024 season that saw him finish third in Total QBR behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. -- Baby

Jackson wants to achieve what the other three projected starting QBs in the division (assuming Flacco starts in Cleveland) have already done -- reach a Super Bowl. Jackson has nothing to prove in the regular season, where he has won two MVPs and has led the Ravens to 70 wins in seven seasons. All eyes will be on him come January. In the postseason, Jackson has committed 11 turnovers, which are the most in the playoffs since he entered the league in 2018. -- Hensley

For a team coming off a three-win season, the Browns might have the league's most interesting training camp battle with their four-way quarterback competition. And it's multifaceted.

Does Cleveland start the season with one of its veterans, Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett? Is either rookie, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, really in position to push for the starting role in Week 1? And if not, how soon could the Browns turn to either quarterback if the season starts slow?

With two first-round picks in what is expected to be a much stronger QB draft in 2026, it would behoove Cleveland to get a good evaluation of its first-year quarterbacks and see if either is worth building around. -- Oyefusi

After a prolonged decision-making process, Aaron Rodgers ultimately put off retirement for at least one more season when he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on June 7. He said two weeks later he's "pretty sure" this will be his last season.

Rodgers' tenure in New York was hardly what he or the Jets expected, and Pittsburgh represents an opportunity to distance himself from that tumultuous period. In 2024, Rodgers' first season since a left Achilles tear, the quarterback averaged 2.69 seconds to throw (fifth fastest among qualified QBs) and a 6.6-yard average throw distance (fifth shortest in the league), per ESPN Research. It marked Rodgers' only full season as a starter where he recorded an average throw distance below 7.4 yards.

Another year removed from the Achilles injury, 2025 could be the perfect way for Rodgers to end his Hall of Fame career, or it could add another disappointing closing chapter to his legacy. -- Pryor

What pressure is each coach facing this season?

Zac Taylor: There are two major pressure points facing Taylor this season. First, the Bengals need to end their two-year postseason drought and become relevant in the AFC again. The lackluster 2024 campaign forced Taylor to shake up his coaching staff and replace defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with Al Golden, a former assistant during Cincinnati's 2021 Super Bowl run.

The other source of pressure is the Bengals need to have an even better offense. Cincinnati's passing trio of Burrow, Higgins and Chase earn a combined $124 million in average annual salary. That should yield the No. 1 offense in the NFL and a team that can bludgeon opponents each week. Last year, the Bengals were eighth in the league in points per drive, which is good. But Taylor will be tasked with maximizing all aspects of this team in 2025. -- Baby

John Harbaugh: For Harbaugh, the challenge is to get his players to come through in the clutch in the postseason. The reason why Baltimore hasn't been to a Super Bowl since 2012 is uncharacteristic mistakes like wide receiver Zay Flowers fumbling near the goal line in the 2023 AFC Championship Game and tight end Mark Andrews dropping a critical 2-point conversion in the final minutes of the AFC divisional round.

As Harbaugh put it at the end of last season, "you keep striving forward to stack those games together and put three or four really good games together, error-free games together, and go ahead and win a Super Bowl." -- Hensley

Kevin Stefanski will have plenty of decisions to make with his quarterback room this year, including how to handle rookie Shedeur Sanders. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Kevin Stefanski: Despite the Browns' struggles last season, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam gave a strong endorsement at the owners meeting for Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year award winner who received an extension 13 months ago.

Ownership acknowledged the franchise is retooling after the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which Jimmy Haslam called a "big swing-and-miss," and wants to give Stefanski time to do so. But the Haslams emphasized that they are still looking to compete. Stefanski is at the forefront of those efforts, as he's taking back playcalling duties and the Browns are returning to the offensive scheme he operated in his first few seasons as head coach. -- Oyefusi

Mike Tomlin: With a three-year extension that kicks in this season, Tomlin likely isn't going anywhere no matter what happens on the field in 2025. But his legacy could take a hit if the Rodgers experiment fails.

It marks the second year in a row Tomlin led the charge to bring in an aging quarterback in an attempt to end the ever-growing playoff-loss streak, which dates back to 2016. In 2024, he was the driver of the decision to put Russell Wilson in "pole position" for the starting quarterback job and to supplant Justin Fields once Wilson's calf healed. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing season during his 18 years in Pittsburgh, deserves significant credit for doing more with less over the years, but he should also take the heat when his gambles don't pay off. -- Pryor

Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens celebrate a third straight division title or will the Bengals thwart the three-peat? Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Will the Ravens be the first AFC North team to three-peat?

No. The Bengals did not have a very good year last season and still finished 9-8. That is despite blowing two second-half leads to the Ravens that ultimately cost the Bengals a shot at the division title.

Cincinnati should be in a position to not only contend for the division crown but also take full advantage of a schedule that is ranked the 14th-hardest after a third-place finish last year. The Bengals also retooled their team to be significantly better against AFC North opponents, especially when it comes to being better defensively near the line of scrimmage. Adding T.J. Slaton in the middle should help solidify Cincinnati's run defense for those big games against the Ravens. -- Baby

Yes, as long as Jackson stays healthy. Of the five regular seasons that Jackson has finished, the Ravens have won four AFC North titles. The only exception was 2020, when Baltimore was second in the division.

With Jackson as its starting quarterback, Baltimore is 20-9 (.690) in the AFC North, putting up an impressive 27.9 points per game. Plus, this has the makings of being the Ravens' most complete team in his eight seasons. -- Hensley