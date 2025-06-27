Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton proposed to his longtime girlfriend Reese Damm on Monday, he revealed in an Instagram post on Friday.

Hamilton and Damm have been dating since high school, and it's not the first time their relationship has been in the spotlight. The pair went viral on Hamilton's draft night in 2022, when they showed off a distinct handshake following the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety's selection by the Ravens with the No. 14 pick.

The caption of Hamilton and Reese's shared Instagram post announcing the news referenced the date of the proposal, reading "6•23•25 - ♾️"

The post's location indicates the proposal occurred in Èze, France, a seaside commune located near Monaco on the country's southern coast.

A number of Hamilton's teammates took to the comments to congratulate the pair, including Derrick Henry, Malaki Starks and Zay Flowers among others.