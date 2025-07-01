BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As the Buffalo Bills took to the practice field for the team's mandatory minicamp, all eyes were on running back James Cook.

The only noticeable difference from a typical practice came from the nameplate change on the back of Cook's jersey. His name now read in full: "Cook III," which he sometimes wore during his time at Georgia, but not yet in the NFL. The change, something he'd been meaning to do, came this year once the necessary documents were complete with the league.

The start of mandatory minicamp was the first time the change was on display after Cook missed the voluntary portion of the team's offseason program as he seeks a contract extension.

Cook was in attendance and fully participated in the three days of mandatory minicamp despite making his desire for an extension publicly known as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. While away, Cook stayed in communication, including calling running backs coach Kelly Skipper weekly to see what was going on.The decision to attend? As Cook put it, "I like my money."

Cook chose to fully participate in practices: "I mean, why not? I'm here, I'm part of the team. I'm a leader, so I just got to practice and get a jump," Cook said.

"I'm very, very proud that he's here and he's working as hard as he is being on the field with us," quarterback Josh Allen said at minicamp. "And a lot of guys that wouldn't do that. But he's out there and working hard and showing everybody that he is here for the right reasons and hopefully that can get solved. ... He's one of the best backs in the league and hopefully, that can be reflected soon."

While initial concerns about Cook's participation and how he would handle this portion of the extension dispute were resolved with the June session, the situation isn't over. The Bills will roll into the first training camp practice on July 23 with Cook expected to be in attendance. Both general manager Brandon Beane and Cook said that they anticipate him being there for the start of camp. What Cook, 25, was less assertive on was if he will fully participate once that gets underway or if he would hold in.

"I don't know, man," Cook said. "We will see when camp comes."

The Bills rewarded extensions to several players from Cook's 2022 draft class this offseason -- wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford. The team also extended Allen and defensive end Greg Rousseau. Cook is coming off the best season of his career by far, but questions linger about what his future with the organization looks like.

In 2024, the Bills offense set milestones under coordinator Joe Brady. Allen was named MVP and the offensive line put up an impressive performance (Cook was fifth among running backs in yards before contact per rush at 3.1). Cook's scoring exploded, tying a franchise-high in rushing touchdowns in a season (16). His 2,638 career rushing yards are the most among players from his draft class.

There were 16 running backs in the 2024 postseason that had at least 10 touches. Cook ranked fourth among them in scrimmage yards per touch (5.7).

"I thought the biggest thing to me was he improved his strength," Skipper told ESPN of Cook's improvements in 2024. "He was able to break more tackles, run physical, so his whole game came together last year.

"He had a lot of success. ... It's good to have him back. ... He has a contract issue and all that stuff going on. That'll take care of itself. He just wanted to be around his teammates, and he's happy to be here. I mean, to be able to play, he loves football. So, him being around his teammates was really good for him."

While Cook scored at a high rate in 2024, he is the lead back amidst a running back room that saw the field plenty in second-year back Ray Davis and Ty Johnson, who was re-signed this offseason. Cook was on the field for 45.2% of the team's offensive snaps in 16 games (including briefly participating in Week 18), while Johnson played 28.2% and Davis 24.3%. Johnson regularly came on the field for third- and fourth-down situations (67.8% of third down plays to Cook's 12.4%).

"The thing about it is we got a couple different backs, situations, different things that happen," Skipper said of where Cook can improve. "The thing he's got to concentrate is his whole game, the run and the pass. Being able to pass block cause he can do it, you know what I mean? It's just how many times and just being ready and don't get caught off guard."

Running back is not a position that the Bills under coach Sean McDermott and Beane have a history of investing in highly financially to any extent. The team and Cook's representation have met but not been in the same range, thus the lack of extension. Cook has posted about wanting $15 million per year on an Instagram live, a number that only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey have surpassed.

"Because we do a lot, and I think we should value that and all the hard work that we put in on the ground and pass blocking and all those types of things, and I think we should be valued more," Cook said of running backs earning more money.

Skipper also noted the array of things running backs are asked to do, including being involved in the running and passing attack, and having to be ready to do a variety of on-field roles.

From Cook's perspective, desiring the extension at this point in his career is not about the often-discussed shorter careers of running backs.

"I don't look at it like that," Cook said. "I just feel like if you take care of your body and do all the things that you need to do right, just be who you is and everything will be all right."

Beane believes that Cook will be "ready to roll whether there's a deal or not" for training camp. If nothing changes, a larger role in the 2025 offense could help the running back get the type of deal he is looking for.

"The biggest thing is you can't stay the same," Skipper said. "You got to get better. I mean, you got to chase perfection, and so, that's what he's here, to work on his game and to be out here, do individual [drills], see what type of condition he is in. He's been training, but it's different when you get out here and you running plays. You run from play to play, so you got to get in the football shape. So, it's good for him to get out here and get rolling."