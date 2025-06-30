Damien Woody and Jeff Darlington debate whether Jordan Love has what it takes to lead Green Bay to a championship. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 offseason was wedding season for Green Bay Packers quarterbacks past and present.

One of them was a bit more out in the open than the other.

Shortly after former Packers and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed he had gotten married -- but did not reveal his wife's identity and said she preferred to stay out of the public eye -- current Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love tied the knot.

Love married his longtime girlfriend, Ronika Stone, a professional volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo. Stone posted photos and videos from the wedding this past weekend on her Instagram story.

Earlier this offseason, Love discussed his role in planning the wedding.

"Ronika's been really involved with handling all the stuff," Love said. "I've been weighing in on some of the things, some of the different areas. I'm sure a couple weeks out it might pick up, get a little more hectic with it right around the corner. It's been awesome. We're excited, we're ready for it, so excited to get that going."

Former Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari attended Love's wedding. Bakhtiari even poked fun at his close friend Rodgers while posting a video from Love's wedding, saying, "Love is love. Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding."