Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson made his way back to New York this past weekend -- but this time, it was to get married.

The former New York Jets signal-caller tied the knot with Nicolette Dellanno a year after the couple announced their engagement.

Wilson and Dellanno opted for a lavish and iconic Manhattan wedding day, with the ceremony taking place at St. Patrick's Cathedral and the reception at The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center.

Dellanno posted photos of the special occasion on her Instagram story, and Wilson's mother, Lisa, also shared moments of the big day on her story.

In a video at the reception, Lisa shared the story of how Wilson and Dellano met.

"How did they meet? Zach took his friends from home to a Mets game,"Lisa wrote. "Their eyes met. [Zach's friend] recognized [Dellanno] from of all things TikTok. Zach DM'd her, the rest is history."

Denver Broncos quarterbacks Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham were in attendance to support their former teammate.