An Ohio woman has sued Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2021 when they both attended the University of Kentucky.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, Hairston met the woman, who identified herself as Rebecca Hendryx, in early 2021 when they were living in the same dorm.

That March, the lawsuit alleges, Hairston went to Hendryx's room without being invited and followed her into her room after she declined to hang out with him. After Hendryx "[expressed] ... her non-interest in engaging in sexual intercourse with him several times," Hairston "forcefully removed" her pajama shorts and sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit.

Hairston, who has not been charged with a crime, and his agent didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Bills declined to comment, referring to general manager Brandon Beane's comments in April after the team selected Hairston with the 30th pick in the NFL draft. At the time, Beane said that the team "fully investigated" an allegation of sexual assault from 2021, that Hairston was "an impeccable kid" and "it doesn't seem to be anything there."

According to the lawsuit, Hendryx reported the alleged incident to law enforcement "within hours" and received a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam at the hospital after speaking to police. The lawsuit does not specify the outcome of Hendryx's police report or SANE exam, and Hendryx's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for any law enforcement or university documents they may have.

A spokeswoman for the Lexington police said the department did not have a report matching a sexual assault allegation against Hairston. A spokesperson for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Dani Jaffe, a spokeswoman for the University of Kentucky and university police, said she could not comment on the lawsuit but that "sexual assault allegations are thoroughly investigated and can involve police, Title IX, student conduct officials and other legal entities. If and when charges are warranted, or if a student is found to have violated our Code of Student Conduct, such charges and disciplinary measures are filed and pursued aggressively to protect our students."

Hendryx transferred from the university in 2021, according to the lawsuit.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.