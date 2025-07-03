Jeremy Fowler breaks down the Steelers' trade for Jalen Ramsey and their continued optimism to sign a new contract with T.J. Watt. (1:10)

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed general manager Omar Khan to a new three-year deal, putting him under contract through the 2028 season.

"Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement Thursday.

Khan, 48, was hired as the Steelers' general manager in 2022, replacing Kevin Colbert, who stepped down after 12 seasons. This is Khan's 25th season with the franchise.

The Steelers are 29-22 in Khan's three seasons as GM and have made the postseason in each of the past two years. Pittsburgh lost in the wild-card round both times.

"I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support," Khan said in a statement. "I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans."

Khan has been aggressive in free agency and trades since taking over, especially this year when he completed blockbuster trades for wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, among others. In free agency, his signings this year include quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Darius Slay.

The Steelers also have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL draft, which will be hosted in Pittsburgh.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin signed a three-year extension last year that puts him under contract through the 2027 season.