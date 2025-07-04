A woman is in jail after she and a former financial adviser were accused of stealing millions of dollars from former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones.

According to an arrest report obtained Thursday by WPLG-TV, Isaiah Williams, Jones' former financial advisor, is accused of stealing $1.58 million from Jones using his access to the former Pro Bowler's personal bank account. WPLG reported court records show Williams used the money on luxury items, legal fees and child support.

Another $1.03 million was laundered from Jones' account with help from Octavia Monique Graham, who Jones told investigators he never met.

Jail records show Graham is imprisoned at Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, on a charge of first-degree grand theft. WPLG reported Graham, 49, also faces two counts of money laundering.

Williams has not been arrested for his involvement, according to WPLG.

Jones spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Dolphins, making the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2017; his final season in the league was 2019. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2010 and played 128 games in his career, starting 113.

According to Over The Cap, Jones made more than $56 million in his playing career.