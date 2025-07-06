Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kick returner KaVontae Turpin was arrested Saturday by the Allen (Texas) Police Department and is facing two misdemeanor charges, according to online records.

Turpin, 28, was booked into the Collin County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces) and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was released from custody Sunday after posting $1,500 bond.

Turpin, who also plays wide receiver, signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Cowboys in March.

He led the NFL in return average (33.5 yards) in the first year of the dynamic kickoff and took one 99 yards for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. His average was the second highest in the league since the 1970 merger. He also had a punt return for a touchdown, becoming the only player in the league last season with kick and punt returns for scores.

Turpin also became the first Cowboy to have punt, kickoff and receiving touchdowns in one season. He caught a career-high 31 passes for 420 yards and two scores, including a 64-yarder.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer was used in this report.