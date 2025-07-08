Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Last December's home burglary made Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow change his mind about a big purchase.

Burrow canceled his previous purchase of a replica, fully-functioning Batmobile, he revealed in the latest season of the Netflix show "Quarterback" that was released Tuesday. The decision came after his Cincinnati home was broken into last December while the Bengals were on the road playing the Dallas Cowboys.

Burrow's novelty vehicle purchase was initially revealed during last year's in-season installment of "Hard Knocks," which chronicled the seasons of the four AFC North teams. But in "Quarterback," Burrow confirmed that the robbery altered his plans.

"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," Burrow said.

Both the Netflix series and HBO's "Hard Knocks" covered Burrow's initial excitement over the purchase that retails at $3 million. Once the break-in occurred, however, Burrow's tenor shifted.

On the show, Burrow spoke extensively about the burglary that led to multiple arrests and a federal grand jury indictment that alleged the Burrow break-in was done by members in a large criminal network.

"I just get very uncomfortable," Burrow told the show. "My life is very public. That comes with the job, but there's certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those."

One scene from "Quarterback" showed Burrow having a conversation with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo about what happened. Along with the discomfort that came with an increased news presence around his home and other personal information, like the link between Burrow and social media influencer Olivia Ponton, Burrow expressed long-term concerns about the situation.

"We'll see if I end up moving or not," Burrow told Anarumo in footage aired on the show. "Now the whole world knows where I live now. But that hasn't been very fun to deal with."

Legal records show Burrow's home has not transferred owners since it was purchased for $7.5 million in July 2023, shortly before Burrow signed a $275 million contract extension with the Bengals.