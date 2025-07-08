Open Extended Reactions

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in a joint Instagram post Sunday and the name of their daughter a day later: Daphne Reign Tebow.

"Our daughter is here! We couldn't be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life," Demi-Leigh wrote on Instagram.

Her first name is a tribute to a member of Demi-Leigh's family.

"I never got to meet my mom's mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me," Demi-Leigh wrote. "... I've loved this name since I was a little girl and for as long as I can remember I always said that if I ever get blessed with a daughter, I'll name her Daphne. Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully he loved the name just as much as I did!"

Daphne's middle name, Reign, is inspired by a young girl they admire.

"And Reign ... it's a name that holds so much meaning. It's inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years," Demi-Leigh wrote. "... But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you're adopted into God's family, you become a child of the King. You were made to rule and reign -- not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity."

Tim and Demi-Leigh announced they were expecting their first child together in January just days before their fifth wedding anniversary.

Tim played three seasons in the NFL, most notably two with the Denver Broncos, after winning two national championships with the Florida Gators. He threw for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns during his NFL career.