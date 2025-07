Peter Schrager joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to break down how Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs plan on using their Super Bowl loss as extra fuel to reach another level in the 2025 NFL season. (1:34)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our 32 team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. NFL Nation has all the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

Follow the links below to learn everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update all 32 files often with the latest updates. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Plus: We have updated depth charts for all 32 teams.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC East

Site: St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York

Reporting dates: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida

Reporting dates: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey

Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

AFC North

Site: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland

Reporting dates: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Kettering Health Practice Fields, Cincinnati, Ohio

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio

Reporting dates: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Reporting date: July 23 (rookies and veterans)

AFC South

Site: Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana

Reporting date: July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Reporting dates: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

AFC West

Site: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, Englewood, Colorado

Reporting dates: July 16 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reporting dates: July 21 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada

Reporting dates: July 17 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: The Bolt, El Segundo, California

Reporting dates: July 12 (rookies), July 16 (veterans)

NFC East

Site: River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California

Reporting date: July 21 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Reporting dates: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia

Reporting dates: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

NFC North

Site: Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Michigan

Reporting dates: July 16 (rookies), July 19 (veterans)

Site: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Reporting dates: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota

Reporting dates: July 20 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

NFC South

Site: IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch, Georgia

Reporting date: July 23 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Reporting dates: July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana

Reporting dates: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Site: AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida

Reporting dates: July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

NFC West

Site: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Site: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California

Reporting dates: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington

Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)