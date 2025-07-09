Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Saints will have a new helmet added to their lockers this fall featuring a distinct new color: white.

On Wednesday, the Saints unveiled a new lid that inverts the colors of the team's usual helmet palette, which normally features a black-and-white fleur-de-lis and center stripe on a gold background. The new helmets will be defined by a white background with a gold fleur-de-lis and center stripe.

Other details featured on the white lids are minuscule black speckles flaked across the background and a pattern of tiny faded fleur-de-lis on the center stripe.

The white helmet will join New Orleans' traditional gold helmet as well as a black alternate option the team unveiled in 2022. The black helmet didn't seem to bring much luck to the Saints, though: New Orleans has an 0-4 record in games when it dons the black lids.

Clips from the Saints' reveal show the helmets worn by players in white jerseys, seeming to indicate that it will be paired with the team's color rush uniforms.