Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Philadelphia Eagles' camp is taking place in Philadelphia, and Eagles reporter Tim McManus has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Eagles camp. We will file often with the latest updates. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Latest news from Eagles camp

Wednesday, July 23

Training camp got off to a positive start on the health front as first-round pick linebacker Jihaad Campbell practiced in a limited capacity and participated in some team drills. Campbell is coming off shoulder surgery and wasn't expected on the field until sometime in August, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this offseason, so he's ahead of schedule compared to at least that public timeline.

His involvement is all the more significant given Nakobe Dean will start camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn patellar tendon. First-team reps alongside Zack Baun are up for grabs, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. getting first crack at it Wednesday.