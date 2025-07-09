Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner was allegedly a victim of a bank fraud scheme that resulted in the theft of $240,000.

"Through our investigation, several suspects have been identified, and we are working toward criminal charges to hold them accountable," Eagan (Minnesota) Police Sgt. Rich Evans said in a statement to ESPN. Approximately $2,500 of the stolen funds have been returned, Evans said, adding that the investigation remains active.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed in Dakota County District Court this week, Turner and his attorney contacted the Eagan Police Department in April to report the fraud.

Per the affidavit, someone impersonating a banker at JP Morgan Chase called Turner on Feb. 19 and "claimed someone was attempting to impersonate [Turner] at a Chase Bank branch in Arizona and presented two copies of ID to execute a wire transfer," according to The Minnesota Star Tribune, which published details of the document. The caller instructed Turner to transfer money to two separate businesses to prevent the attempted theft. Turner then went to two Chase Bank branches to transfer $120,000 each to "Island Food Truck LLC" and "CNL FL LLC."

Turner, 22, later realized he "may have been a victim of a fraud scam" after discussing the matter with a family member, according to the affidavit.

The Eagan PD has asked JPMorgan Chase for details on the bank's investigation, including whether any of its employees might have been involved, per the sworn statement.

Turner, selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2024 draft out of Alabama, had three sacks and an interception in 16 games during his rookie season.