Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New Orleans Saints' camp is taking place in Metairie, Louisiana and Saints reporter Katherine Terrell has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Saints camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Who will emerge with the starting quarterback job? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Latest news from Saints camp

Wednesday, July 23

Second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler took the snaps with the first team during the team's first practice, but expect him to rotate with rookie Tyler Shough.

"Spencer obviously took ... all the ones today. Tyler will take them tomorrow and we'll continue to rotate all these guys," Saints coach Kellen Moore said on Wednesday.

This is the first true quarterback competition for the Saints since Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston competed in 2021. Moore said he does not feel a rush to define a starter right away.

"Obviously the soon you make a decision, the sooner you can focus in on certain personnel groups and consistencies. But we'll let the process take as long as it needs to," he said.