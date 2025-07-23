Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' camp is taking place in Tampa, Florida, and Bucs reporter Jenna Laine has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Bucs camp. We will update this file often. Will Chris Godwin be ready for Week 1? Can the defense find its way? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Latest news from Bucs camp

Wednesday, July 23

Coach Todd Bowles implored his defense for more interceptions in 2025, and they delivered in the first training camp practice.

All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. notched two picks off of quarterback Baker Mayfield -- both on passes intended for Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans -- including one that came off a tipped pass by cornerback Zyon McCollum.

"Tweeze is everywhere," wide receiver Jalen McMillan said. "He is a ninja on the field."

"We've got to continue them, we've got to feed off of them, they've got to see it and they've got to feel it and they've got to rally around each other," Bowles said of the picks.

Another pick came from Bryce Hall, who suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured a fibula in his right leg in the 2024 season opener.

"From what he had, to how he came back, to where he is now is unbelievable from what I saw from him," Bowles said. "He's a tireless worker. He's in great spirits all the time. He worked at it and he earned it. He did a heck of a job today."