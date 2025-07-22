Mike Tannenbaum breaks down why he sees the Lions as having the most pressure to win the Super Bowl. (0:47)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Detroit Lions' camp is taking place in Allen Park, Michigan and Lions reporter Eric Woodyard has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Lions camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. How is quarterback Jared Goff looking? Are the Lions ready to grapple with another season of overcoming playoff demons? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Latest news from Lions

Tuesday, July 22

It's Day 3 of training camp and the Lions won't begin padded practices until Friday. However, head coach Dan Campbell stopped practice during a team period due to the physical nature and urged the team to tone it down. Safety Morice Norris was also removed from practice after a hard hit.

RB Sione Vaki (hamstring) and DL Roy Lopez were both held out of Tuesday's practice after Lopez had his foot stepped on with a cleat during Monday's session.

The Lions continue to manage injuries as five players are on the Active/PUP list, including veteran tackle Taylor Decker, who is projected to return after the Lions' Hall of Fame game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on July 31.

Rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier is also dealing with a knee injury that'll keep him out until September or October, according to Campbell, while LB Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) is progressing but won't likely return until October. Second-year DL Mekhi Wingo (knee) could also return in September while veteran CB Khalil Dorsey (leg) could return by the end of training camp.