Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Green Bay Packers' camp is taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Packers reporter Rob Demovsky has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Packers camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Is it time for the Packers to make a deep playoff run? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Latest news from Packers camp

Wednesday, July 23

The Packers aren't shying away from expectations after a pair of short playoff appearances the past two seasons.

"We've had a lot of regular-season success over the past six, seven years or whatever," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said before Wednesday's opening training camp practice. "We've won some division titles, made the playoffs, but it's really about trying to get into the playoffs and move forward and accomplish what we're trying to accomplish."

Quarterback Jordan Love concurred, saying: "It's definitely time."

The Packers have made the playoffs in five of coach Matt LaFleur's six seasons, but after reaching the NFC title game, they have gone just 1-3 (including 1-2 in Love's two seasons as the starter). Part of LaFleur's message to the team on the eve of training camp centered around taking the next step -- but with a caveat.

"We're capable of doing some really good things, but we gotta be willing to do the work," LaFleur said. "And that was pretty much the message to the team."

