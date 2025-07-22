Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Los Angeles Rams' camp is taking place in Los Angeles, and Rams reporter Sarah Barshop has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Rams camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be limited to start training camp as he deals with back soreness. Meanwhile, running back Kyren Williams -- entering the final season of his rookie deal -- reported to training camp and will participate in practices. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Latest news from Rams camp

Tuesday, July 22

Amid contract extension negotiations, Kyren Williams reported to training camp and said he will participate in practices. Williams, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, said he anticipates getting a contract extension done with Los Angeles.

"I want to play for the Rams," Williams said. "That's who I want to be with. That's who I want to stay with. I know it will work out."

Williams said he doesn't have a timeline for when that deal might get done but said that would not affect his availability for the start of the season. Rams coach Sean McVay said the team and Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will meet on Wednesday to continue to work on a deal.

Williams was the Rams' clear RB1 last season, posting 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns on 316 carries. He also caught 34 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.