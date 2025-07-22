Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The San Francisco 49ers' camp is taking place in Santa Clara, California and 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at 49ers camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from 49ers camp

Tuesday, July 22

While Niners general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan spent plenty of time Tuesday talking about their many players returning from injury, it might have been lost in the mix that two of their most important stars are good to go at the start of camp.

Left tackle Trent Williams (foot/heel) and running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) are fully healed, healthy and expected to be good to go when the team practices for the first time Wednesday. Because of injuries and contract disputes, neither did much in camp last year, which has Shanahan excited about their progress entering this camp.

"I'm glad that they're both here and healthy and they get a chance to come back and have a chance to build their bodies where they have a chance to get to the season like that," Shanahan said.

McCaffrey and Williams have personalized plans for how much they participate in camp as the Niners aim to have them ready to roll for the Sept. 7 opener against the Seattle Seahawks.