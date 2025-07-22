Jeremy Fowler explains the reasons why the Patriots can be AFC East champions at the end of the season. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New England Patriots' camp is taking place at Gillette Stadium and Patriots reporter Mike Reiss has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates on Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, Stefon Diggs and more! Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Patriots camp

Tuesday, July 22

On the day most Patriots veterans reported for training camp, the tone set by first-year head coach Mike Vrabel was the hot topic of conversation. Times are changing in Foxborough.

"Coach Vrabel brings a different vibe from the years previous that I've been here," All-Pro special teamer Brenden Schooler said. "You're not scared, but you know he's not messing around. If you're not on your Ps and Qs, and doing exactly what you're asked to do how you're supposed to do it, I don't think guys are going to be sticking around long... There's also the excitement and energy he brings."