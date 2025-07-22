Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New York Jets' camp is taking place in Florham Park, New Jersey, and Jets reporter Rich Cimini has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Tuesday, July 22

By Jets' standards, it was a quiet reporting day. There was no Aaron Rodgers circus, no contract holdouts and no distractions. This, no doubt, pleased new coach Aaron Glenn, whose stated preference is to "move in silence."

On Day 1, the Jets celebrated young stars Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, both of whom received mega-contract extensions last week. In fact, Gardner officially signed his four-year, $120.4 million extension shortly after reporting. Both players met the media for the first time since the deals were done.

The Jets also trumpeted their new, state-of-the-art locker room, which includes plenty of high-tech bells and whistles. "Super dope," defensive tackle Quinnen Williams called it.

safe to say the guys like the new locker room pic.twitter.com/TFTccZZD5I — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2025

New digs, new coach, new quarterback, new everything. Detect a trend?

Now all they have to do is ... you know, win games.

The Jets have endured nine straight losing seasons and 14 consecutive years out of the playoffs. Williams, who arrived on the scene in 2019, said the constant losing is "definitely challenging," but he's optimistic that things will change.'

Training camp officially starts for the New York Jets this week. John Jones/Imagn Images

"I think it's super high expectation for this team, for this coaching staff and for this organization and what we want to achieve and where we want to go," Williams said.