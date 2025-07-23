Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Louis Riddick don't see eye-to-eye over how Shedeur Sanders will perform in his NFL debut season. (1:28)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Cleveland Browns' camp is taking place in Berea, Ohio and Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will file the latest updates. How is the quarterback battle coming? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Wednesday, July 23

Kenny Pickett took all of the reps with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills as the Browns' four-way quarterback competition began on the first day of training camp. Pickett was followed by third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, who led the second-team offense, and then Shedeur Sanders, who ran the third-team offense.

Joe Flacco did not receive any reps in 11-on-11s, but coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice that the QB rotation would be fluid in the first week before reassessing the order for Week 2.

"I know it will get reported on who's in there first, and it may change," Stefanski said. "It will change tomorrow. So I caution you to read too much into it until we get much later on in the process."