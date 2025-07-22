Andrew Hawkins explains why Bo Nix will face greater challenges in his second year after a strong rookie season with the Broncos. (0:58)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL. The Denver Broncos' camp is taking place in Englewood, Colorado.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Is Bo Nix ready to lead Denver against the best teams in the league? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Tuesday, July 22

The Broncos' veterans formally reported for training camp Tuesday, and it's clear all involved believe it's Bo Nix's team this season.

"Nix is a lot more confident this year," said cornerback Pat Surtain II, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. "He's a tremendous leader, he's a tremendous player out there. This year he's going to make a lot of noise. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."

Entering his second year, Nix was seen early and often at the team's south suburban Denver complex throughout the offseason. He started every game of the Broncos' 10-win season in 2024, falling just two touchdown passes shy of Justin Herbert's rookie record (29) from 2020.

"He's going to be a great player this year ... that just gives him the hunger for more," tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "I think that's one of the most impressive things about Bo is his competitive nature. Just trying to get the most out of himself."