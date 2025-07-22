Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Kansas City Chiefs' camp is taking place in St. Joseph, Missouri and Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. How will the offense, particularly the offensive line, look after the team's Super Bowl LIX struggles? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Latest news from Chiefs camp

Tuesday, July 22

Training camp for the Chiefs began the way it always does under coach Andy Reid -- a quick tempo of repetitions, a 68-minute practice and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first pass against the defense being a deep completion to receiver Xavier Worthy. The practice's biggest takeaway, though, was along the offensive line. Rookie Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' first-round pick, began his NFL career as the left tackle with the first-team offense.

"He did some good things," coach Andy Reid said. "He did a nice job. He's got things he's got to work on, but he'll keep doing that."

Simmons was a full participant Tuesday, a significant and positive step for the Chiefs since the rookie has recovered from a torn patellar injury in October that prematurely ended his final season at Ohio State. The Chiefs are hopeful Simmons can be the player who finally solves their long-standing problem at left tackle.

"I think he's done a great job," Mahomes said of Simmons. "You see the talent, obviously, the physical ability. I've got to see him work through the rest of his rehab process and then working on the field. He's done a great job with that. He's getting tested every day with (longtime defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo). I'm excited for the future that he has."