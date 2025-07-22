Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Los Angeles Chargers camp is taking place in El Segundo, California and Chargers reporter Kris Rhim has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. How are the new faces around quarterback Justin Herbert faring? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Chargers camp

Tuesday, July 22

Fifth-round rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith had an impressive day of practice. He had perhaps the day's best highlight in 1-on-1 drills when he snagged a ball over the outstretched arms of cornerback Deane Leonard and tapped both feet in bounds on the sideline. He also recorded multiple catches during the team periods. Lambert-Smith had missed time earlier in camp with an undisclosed injury, but quarterback Justin Herbert said Lambert-Smith hasn't missed a step. "He's a special player," Herbert said. "... He's one of those guys you just gotta get him the ball ... he's going to go out there and make a play."

Here's that KeAndre Lambert-Smith catch from 1v1s pic.twitter.com/MGTVK0wdEu — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) July 22, 2025