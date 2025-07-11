2025 NFL Flag Championships: ESPN schedule, how to watch

Check out some of the top plays from the NFL Flag Football Championships, including a remarkable catch in double overtime. (0:47)

ESPN will broadcast the second annual NFL Flag Championships across many of The Walt Disney Company's platforms Friday July 18 through Sunday July 20. Throughout the event, ESPN will deliver more than 33 hours of coverage from the the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at Hall of Fame Village located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The event will air and stream across 11 platforms including ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, NFL+ and NFL Network.

ESPN will present 16 games Friday (round of 16), 11 on Saturday (quarterfinals plus international division semifinals and championships) and six Sunday (semifinals and championships). The girls' and boys' championship games, which will conclude the three-day event, will be available across seven platforms including ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes and NFL+.

Coverage of the NFL Flag Championships will be available in over 125 countries, including live coverage in Mexico, Brazil, throughout Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the Caribbean. Fans in the Netherlands and the Pacific Islands will also be able to consume coverage of the event on ESPN branded networks.

Check out the full schedule and channel breakdown below.

*All times Eastern

Friday, July 18

10 a.m. - NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

11 a.m. - NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

12 p.m. - NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

1 p.m. - ESPN2, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

2 p.m. - ESPN2, Disney XD, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

3 p.m. - ESPN2, Disney XD, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

4 p.m. - ESPN2, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

5 p.m. - NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

6 p.m. - NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

Saturday, July 19

10 a.m. - Girls high school tournament quarterfinal - NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

11 a.m. - Girls high school tournament quarterfinal - NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

12 p.m. - Girls high school tournament quarterfinal - ESPN, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels), ESPN+, NFL+

12 p.m. - 14U boys tournament quarterfinal - ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels)

1 p.m. - Girls high school tournament quarterfinal - ESPN, ESPN+, NFL+

1 p.m. - 14U boys tournament quarterfinal - ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels)

2 p.m. - 14U boys tournament quarterfinal - ESPN, ESPN+, Disney XD, NFL+

2 p.m. - International tournament round of 16 - ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels)

3 p.m. - 14U boys tournament quarterfinal - ESPN, ESPN+, Disney XD, NFL+

3 p.m. - International tournament round of 16 - ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels)

5 p.m. - International tournament championship - ESPN+, NFL+, NFL Network, YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels)

Sunday, July 20

12 p.m. - 14U boys tournament semifinal - ESPN, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

1 p.m. - 14U boys tournament semifinal - ESPN, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

2 p.m. - Girls high school tournament semifinal - ESPN, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

3 p.m. - Girls high school tournament semifinal - ESPN, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

4 p.m. - 14U boys tournament championship - ABC, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Disney Channel

5 p.m. - Girls high school tournament championship - ABC, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Disney Channel