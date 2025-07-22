Mike Tannenbaum debates whether Aaron Rodgers' best days are already behind him as he looks to make the Steelers contenders again. (1:54)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 training camp runs from Wednesday to Aug. 13 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

The Steelers arrive at camp after a very un-Steelers-like offseason full of high-profile trades and a public pursuit of free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers that ended with him signing and reporting to mandatory minicamp. The Steelers hope most of the drama is behind them, especially after signing star pass rusher T.J. Watt to a three-year extension.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

What does the offense look like with Aaron Rodgers running the show?

Rodgers attempted the second-most passes in the league last season, while the Steelers were fourth in rushing attempts. Secondarily, who will actually be running the show -- Rodgers or offensive coordinator Arthur Smith? A year ago, Smith's offense reportedly restricted quarterback Russell Wilson's ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage, and Rodgers has historically craved the autonomy to change calls. Can Smith and Rodgers find a compromise that keeps them from butting heads in a power struggle?

Three players to watch

CB Jalen Ramsey: The Steelers landed Ramsey by sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins. The move thinned out the safety position, while adding a veteran corner to a room that was seemingly already set with Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. Will Ramsey stay at corner and bounce between outside and nickel or will he play safety, too?

TE Jonnu Smith: The same day the Steelers landed Ramsey, they did a separate deal with the Dolphins to acquire Smith. The Steelers already have two solid tight ends in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, but Smith has familiarity with OC Smith and the versatility to handle a number of different positions in the Steelers offense. Camp will be the first opportunity to see how he fits, and if that role reduces opportunities for FB/TE Connor Heyward.

RB Kaleb Johnson: The third-round running back figures to step into a pretty significant role as a rookie following the departure of Najee Harris in free agency. Though Jaylen Warren is the veteran in the room, Johnson is a bigger, more physical running back that can complement Warren's slippery speed. The two continue figuring out roles and snap distribution during camp. I'll be especially watching Johnson during Mike Tomlin's favorite backs-on-backers blocking drill as he goes up against the team's linebackers.

Key position battles

WR2: Calvin Austin III vs. the field

After trading away George Pickens, the Steelers once again enter camp without a dominant No. 2 wide receiver to pair with their top wideout. During minicamp, though, wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said fourth-year receiver Austin is their No. 2. Austin was efficient with 15.2 yards per catch and four touchdowns on 36 receptions last season, but is it enough to be a bonafide No. 2 opposite of DK Metcalf or will the Steelers need to pursue another piece like Gabe Davis?

Slot cornerback: Jalen Ramsey vs. Beanie Bishop?

Bishop had a solid rookie season with four interceptions and a fumble recovery, but he was inconsistent late in the year. The Steelers could use Ramsey at slot, but the team could also take a look at newcomer Brandin Echols or rookie Donte Kent.

53-man roster projection

QB (3): Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

RB (3): Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

WR (5): DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller

TE (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward

OL (9): Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Calvin Anderson, Ryan McCollum, Max Scharping

DL (7): Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Logan Lee, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Daniel Ekuale

LB (9): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer, Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Carson Bruener

CB (7): Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr., Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre, Brandin Echols

S (3): DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew, Juan Thornhill

Specialists (3): K Chris Boswell, P Cameron Johnston, LS Christian Kuntz