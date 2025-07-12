Longtime Cardinals left tackle Luis Sharpe, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has died at age 65.

Sharpe played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the franchise in St. Louis (1982-87) and Arizona (1988-94).

Sharpe's wife, Tameka Williams-Sharpe, shared the news of his passing Saturday on social media.

"With deep sorrow and abiding love, I share that my beloved husband, Luis Sharpe, has passed away," she wrote, per the Arizona Republic. "His strength, love, and faith were a light to all who knew him. I am grateful for every moment we shared and for the many prayers and kindnesses extended to our family.

"Though my heart is heavy, I trust that Luis is now resting in God's eternal peace. Please continue to keep our family lifted in prayer."

Born in Havana, Cuba, Sharpe grew up in Detroit and became a first-round draft pick (16th overall) in 1982 out of UCLA.

He started all 189 of his regular-season games with the Cardinals and made the Pro Bowl in 1987, 1988 and 1989.