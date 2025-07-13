Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police department and Broward County arrest records.

Judkins was still in jail as of Saturday night and scheduled to have his initial court appearance Sunday morning, according to court records.

The Browns said they are "are aware and gathering more details," according to a team spokesperson.

Cleveland selected Judkins, a former Ole Miss and Ohio State standout, with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 draft. He is lone member of the Browns' seven-player draft who has yet to sign his rookie contract.

Browns rookies report for training camp on July 18.

