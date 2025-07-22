Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 training camp runs from July 17 to Aug. 21 at The Bolt in El Segundo, Calif.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh promised championships when he took the lectern at his introductory news conference last February. He took a step in the right direction in 2024, leading a Chargers team that had won five games the year prior to eleven wins and a playoff berth in his first season. Throughout the offseason, many players have preached that the 2024 finish is the figurative floor of their expectations this year. L.A. is hoping to make good on Harbaugh's championship promise in 2025.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

Can the Chargers fix their inconsistent offense?

For the first time in quarterback Justin Herbert's five-year career, his team's offense was the Chargers' Achilles heel in 2024. Week after week, this offense fluctuated between bad and abysmal, as the Chargers' league-leading defense bailed them out at every turn. The Chargers invested heavily in offense this offseason, spending five of their nine picks on offense and upgrading in free agency. As L.A. heads into training camp, fixing their offense will be key to how far this team goes.

Jim Harbaugh will try to keep the momentum going in Year 2 of his tenure in L.A. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Three players to watch

RB Omarion Hampton. Hampton is the future of the Chargers' backfield and a player that coaches and teammates have raved about already this offseason. If he is the player the Chargers expect him to be, L.A. will have the dominant ground game Harbaugh envisioned when he took this job.

LB Daiyan Henley. Henley emerged as one of the most important players on the Chargers defense last season. He finished eighth in the NFL in tackles last season, his first year as a starter. With losses elsewhere on defense, the Chargers will rely on Henley to take another step in Year 3 to become one of the best in the league at his position.

WR Quentin Johnston. The Chargers' 2023 first-round pick, has struggled with drops and inconsistent play through his first two seasons but appeared to show his potential in Year 2. He ended the regular season with a 13-catch, 186-yard game in a win over the Raiders. The Chargers love Johnston, but camp could show if he can realize the potential the Chargers saw when they picked him in the first round.

Key position battles

Center. This battle appears to be between Bradley Bozeman (last year's starting center) and Zion Johnson (last year's starting left guard). Johnson and Bozeman have swapped between left guard and center through the Chargers' offseason training activities. Bozeman was inconsistent at center last season, ranking 160th in run block win rate. Johnson has never taken a snap at center in the NFL and began his career as a right guard.

Left guard. Johnson and Bozeman are also a part of this battle, as is Trey Pipkins III, who started at right guard last season. Johnson was as inconsistent at left guard last season as Bozeman was at center, ranking 165th in run block win rate. With the Chargers' signing of right guard Mekhi Becton, Pipkins has been bumped out of that role but could win this job. Rookie lineman Branson Taylor, Jamaree Salyer and Andre James are also in the mix. At the league meetings in March, Harbaugh said that Pipkins was the leader of the pack at left guard.

Keep an eye on: What will happen with left tackle Rashawn Slater's contract?

Coming off the second Pro Bowl season of his career, Slater heads into training camp in the final year of his rookie contract. At mandatory minicamp in June, Slater said he isn't concerned but was non-committal about playing this season if a deal weren't to get done ahead of the season. Slater has been extension-eligible since last offseason, but GM Joe Hortiz and the Chargers chose to wait. In contrast, others at his position in his 2021 draft class signed lucrative extensions, including the Lions' Penei Sewell (4 years, $112 million, $85 million guaranteed) and Vikings' Christian Darrisaw (4 years, $104 million, $67 million guaranteed).

53-man roster prediction

QB (3): Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke, Trey Lance

RB (4): Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal

FB (1): Scott Matlock

WR (5): Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith

TE (3) Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden II, Will Dissly

OL (9): Joe Alt, Mekhi Becton, Trey Pipkins III, Rashawn Slater, Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer, Branson Taylor, Andre James

DL (6): Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Da'Shawn Hand, Jamaree Caldwell, Otito Ogbonnia, Justin Eboigbe

LB (9): Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Junior Colson, Kyle Kennard, Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, Tuli Tuipulotu, Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips

CB (6): Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Benjamin St-Juste, Ja'Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard

S (4): Derwin James Jr., Elijah Molden, Alohi Gilman, R.J. Mickens

Special teams (3): Cameron Dicker (K), JK Scott (P), Josh Harris (LS)