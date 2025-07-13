Open Extended Reactions

The NFL Players Association's executive committee, in a message sent to membership, expressed its support for executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. and denied it asked him to resign as it looks into issues reported by ESPN last week.

"As members of the NFLPA Executive Committee, we categorically reject false reports insinuating doubts within this committee or suggestions that we have asked our Executive Director to step down. We further reject attempts to mischaracterize the committee's views or divide our membership," the executive committee said in the statement obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

"We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement. We believe in and remain committed to working with our Executive Director and other members of NFLPA staff and player leadership who have a shared mission to advance the best interests of players. As we approach the 2025 season, we look forward to continuing our important work together and ensuring the strength and unity of our association."

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler reported last week that Howell is working as a paid, part-time consultant for the Carlyle Group, one of a select group of league-approved private equity firms now seeking minority ownership in NFL franchises. A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that a union lawyer asked Howell to consider resigning from the private equity firm to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest if it ends up taking an ownership stake in an NFL franchise, but Howell declined to step away from Carlyle.

However, a source familiar with the matter told ESPN that Howell recalls only that concerns were raised by "a union employee," and he said he would "do his due diligence" before making a decision.

Van Natta and Kahler also reported, via sources, on the unusual confidentiality agreement that hid the details of a Jan. 14 arbitration decision from players, including a finding that league executives had urged team owners to reduce guaranteed player compensation.

Arbitrator Christopher Droney ruled that there wasn't sufficient evidence of collusion by owners in contract negotiations with quarterbacks after the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a record $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022. Though Droney did not award any damages and dismissed the NFLPA's demand in its entirety, he found that the NFLPA showed "by a clear preponderance of the evidence that concerted action was contemplated and invited" by the NFL office at the annual league meeting that March.

ESPN reported that Howell briefed the players on the decision but did not detail the findings or provide copies. The confidentiality agreement kept the details of Droney's finding from the players until the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast published the full arbiter's report late last month.

Last Tuesday, the NFLPA, led by Howell, decided to seek an appeal of the ruling, a senior union source told ESPN's Van Natta and Kahler.

"The appeal is a reflection of our obligation to enforce the CBA and our commitment to protecting our players' interests," the source said. "We'll do what's best for players, and we'll exhaust our options in doing so."

Howell was elected as the NFLPA's executive director in 2023, replacing DeMaurice Smith, who had served in the role since 2009.