John Elway will not face charges related to the death of his longtime friend, business partner and former agent, Jeff Sperbeck, who died in April from injuries suffered when he fell off a golf cart being driven by the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Riverside County (California) Sheriff Chad Bianco told Denver TV station 9NEWS that the investigation into Sperbeck's death has concluded.

"It's over," Bianco told the TV station Friday. "We've talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal. It was what we've been saying all along that this was a tragic accident."

The sheriff's office plans to make a formal announcement of the investigation's findings soon, 9NEWS reported.

Sperbeck, 62, died after he fell from the golf cart and hit his head April 26 in La Quinta, California. Bianco previously told ESPN that Sperbeck had been standing on the back of the golf cart before he fell.

The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau determined Sperbeck's death was caused by blunt force trauma and ruled his manner of death an accident, 9NEWS reported.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said in a statement after Sperbeck's death. "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff's wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

Elway won two Super Bowls during a 16-year NFL career, all with the Denver Broncos. He later served as Broncos general manager and executive vice president and then transitioned to a consultant role until his contract expired in March 2023.

Sperbeck began managing Elway in 1990. He represented more than 100 NFL players during a three-decade career as an agent and business adviser.

Sperbeck helped manage Elway's extensive off-field business empire, which included restaurants, car dealerships and a winery; the two collaborated with winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr. in 2015 to co-found 7Cellars by John Elway.

Sperbeck also co-founded Sullivan & Sperbeck, a sports marketing firm that was acquired by Octagon in 2001. Sperbeck directed Octagon's football division from 2001 to 2009, when he started The NOVO Agency, a sports management firm where he served as CEO and represented dozens of current and retired NFL players and coaches. The agency merged with Rep1 Sports in 2018.

ESPN's Anthony Olivieri and The Associated Press contributed to this report.