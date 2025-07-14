Open Extended Reactions

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended from his position as a high school football coach in Miami for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.

Bridgewater, 32, confirmed his suspension by Miami Northwestern in a Facebook post Sunday but said he remains committed to his alma mater.

"The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE.

"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."

Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to a Class 3A state championship in his first season as the coach in 2024.

He returned to the NFL in December to serve as Jared Goff's backup with the Detroit Lions but did not appear in a regular-season game. In the playoffs, he completed his only pass attempt for 3 yards in a 45-31 loss against the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Bridgewater posted earlier this month on Facebook that he paid for Uber rides, meals and recovery services for his players last season. He asked fans to donate to help cover such expenses this year.

He said in the post confirming his suspension that he self-reported the payments to Miami Northwestern.

The Florida High School Athletic Association confirmed to Rivals on Monday that it is gathering more information.

Bridgewater played for six NFL teams from 2014-24, compiling a 33-32 record with 15,120 passing yards and 75 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl after an 11-5 season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

