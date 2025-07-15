Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to fatherhood, Jared Goff!

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife, Christen Harper, announced the birth of their daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff, on a joint Instagram post.

In February, at the NFL Honors ceremony, the couple revealed they were expecting, where he expressed his excitement about becoming a parent alongside Harper.

"I'm looking forward to becoming a dad," Goff said to People. "We're just excited to enjoy this special time together and just soak up every second.

"I know it'll add a new perspective to life, and it'll be great."