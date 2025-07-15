Welcome to fatherhood, Jared Goff!
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife, Christen Harper, announced the birth of their daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff, on a joint Instagram post.
In February, at the NFL Honors ceremony, the couple revealed they were expecting, where he expressed his excitement about becoming a parent alongside Harper.
"I'm looking forward to becoming a dad," Goff said to People. "We're just excited to enjoy this special time together and just soak up every second.
"I know it'll add a new perspective to life, and it'll be great."
Goff and Harper have been dating since 2019, before getting engaged in June 2022. They got married in June 2024 in California.
In the 2024 season, Goff helped the Lions finish the regular season with a share of the best record in the league -- tied with the Kansas City Chiefs -- with a record of 15-2. Detroit earned the top seed in the 2024 NFL playoffs before being upset by the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional round, 45-31.
Goff was second in the league in passing yards, throwing 4,629 yards behind Joe Burrow's 4,918. He also threw 37 touchdowns with a 68.4 QBR.