PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 training camp begins Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia.

The defending Super Bowl champs return a star-studded cast on offense led by running back Saquon Barkley, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The key difference for that group will be the change at offensive coordinator, with Kevin Patullo replacing Kellen Moore, now head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Much of the intrigue lies on the defensive side of the ball, with the Eagles losing a number of key contributors this offseason.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

Can Vic Fangio's group maintain its high level of play?

Impactful veterans -- including edge rushers Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat, cornerback Darius Slay, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams -- are no longer here. Philadelphia has some ascending players on the roster like Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt who can offset some of the production lost but will need others to step up to fill key roles at all three levels of the defense.

Three players to watch

CB Kelee Ringo. The third-year player out of Georgia could be in line for a starting role at outside corner after the departure of Slay. He has flashed during his limited reps but will need to develop into a more consistent player to properly complement a group led by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. If he can't, it will open the door for players like free agent acquisition Adoree' Jackson.

S Andrew Mukuba. The Eagles selected Mukuba in the second round of April's draft after he led the SEC with five interceptions for the Texas Longhorns. Philadelphia traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans this offseason, leaving a hole at the starting safety spot opposite Reed Blankenship. Mukuba will be competing with players like Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum for the job.

RB AJ Dillon. Barkley's primary backup in 2024, Kenneth Gainwell is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles subsequently signed Dillon to a one-year deal back in March. He has 2,428 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 60 career games but missed all of last season with a neck injury. Dillon will be vying for the No. 2 role along with Will Shipley.

Key position battles

Right guard. The departure of Mekhi Becton (Los Angeles Chargers) opened up a starting role along Philadelphia's top-tier offensive front. Tyler Steen, a third-year player out of Alabama, is considered the favorite heading into camp. The Eagles also acquired former first-round pick Kenyon Green from Houston as part of the Gardner-Johnson trade.

Linebacker. Nakobe Dean is expected to be sidelined for a while as he continues to rehab his torn patellar tendon, leaving an opening next to Zack Baun. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will have a shot at the gig, as will first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, who should be cleared to play sometime in August following shoulder surgery.

Keep an eye on: Offensive coordinator

With Patullo taking over for Moore, it marks the fifth different playcaller Hurts has had in six NFL seasons. The level of adjustment that comes with that kind of constant change has often been evident during training camp, as Hurts and the offense worked its way through new verbiage and plays. The hope this time around is that the learning curve will be less steep given Patullo has worked alongside coach Nick Sirianni during his entire time as head coach and does not plan on dramatically altering the scheme.

53-man roster projection

QB (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

RB (3): Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon, Will Shipley

FB (1): Ben VanSumeren

WR (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Avery Williams, Danny Gray

TE (2): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

OL (10): Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, Kendall Lamm, Kenyon Green

DL (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker IV

EDGE (6): Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Patrick Johnson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

LB (4): Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr., Jihaad Campbell

CB (6): Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Adoree' Jackson, Eli Ricks

S (4): Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum, Sydney Brown

Special teams (3): K Jake Elliott, P Braden Mann, LS Charley Hughlett