Rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron reported to training camp with other Denver Broncos rookies Wednesday after reaching agreement on a contract, leaving Shemar Stewart as the only unsigned first-round pick from April's draft.

Barron, selected at No. 20 by the Broncos, agreed to a four-year deal worth just over $18 million that included a signing bonus of $9.8 million, sources confirmed to ESPN. The Broncos privately had little concern about Barron's deal getting done as the two sides had spent time in negotiations over the payment schedule of his signing bonus.

Stewart was selected at No. 17 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Broncos' rookies reported for training camp Wednesday at the team's south suburban Denver complex, and the team's veterans are scheduled to report next Tuesday. The only unsigned draft pick for the Broncos is running back RJ Harvey, who like most of the second-rounders this year has not agreed to a deal.

Barron -- who played multiple positions at Texas including cornerback, nickel and safety, as well as linebacker in some specialty packages -- spent much of the Broncos' offseason program strictly at corner as coach Sean Payton said he believed that was best way to get him acclimated.

But Barron figures to be used in a variety of ways in the defense if he continues to be a quick study in the scheme.

"When you watch his game in college, you see a very intelligent player, you see a guy who played multiple positions in college,'' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said in minicamp last month. "... He's a very mature, smart football player. ... His ball skills, his combine workout ... the entire process was really buttoned up. He was a can't-miss prospect for us.''

"[He's] super smart, I would say that is the first thing,'' Broncos safety Brandon Jones said. "Especially from a rookie. You always ask a lot of questions as a rookie, but he asks the right questions -- very eager to learn, super athletic obviously.''

Barron played in 55 games in his career at Texas with 37 starts. He won the Jim Thorpe Award last season after racking up 67 tackles, 5 interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He had 11 tackles in the team's win over Arizona State during the College Football Playoff.

9News in Denver first reported Barron's contract agreement.