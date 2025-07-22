Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 training camp runs from July 23 to Aug. 20 at St. IBM Performance in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

The biggest story of the Falcons offseason was the team keeping quarterback Kirk Cousins. Despite his hefty price tag, Cousins will remain the backup for Michael Penix Jr., at least for now. Atlanta was also aggressive in addressing its biggest need: the pass rush. The Falcons signed veteran Leonard Floyd in free agency, drafted Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall and then traded back up into the first round to snag James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

Will Penix make the Year 2 leap?

Penix started three games at the end of his rookie season after Cousins -- following a rough five-game stretch -- was benched. He performed solidly, completing 58% of his passes for 737 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, though the Falcons went 1-2 and missed the postseason.

Penix was still developing chemistry with his skill players, like wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. He had not thrown to the first team receivers in practice at all until he was given the starting job. Penix got together with that group in the offseason, so the unit can hit the ground running in 2025.

Four players to watch

Edges Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. These two are lumped together because they were both first-round picks and will play the same position. Since 2019, the Falcons have 30 fewer sacks than any other team in the NFL. Walker and Pearce will play a lot as rookies and will be expected to produce right away.

TE Kyle Pitts. Pitts has been inconsistent following a record-breaking rookie campaign in 2021. Pitts has been an above-average NFL tight end the last few seasons, but after being selected at No. 4 overall, more has been expected. Pitts, who is in a contract year, missed spring practice with an undisclosed injury.

RT Kaleb McGary. Like Pitts, McGary is going into a contract year and missed practice in the spring due to an injury. McGary's role has increased exponentially since Cousins was benched for Penix, a left-handed throwing quarterback. A great run blocker, McGary is now responsible for protecting the blindside of a possible franchise QB.

Key position battles

Safety. Jessie Bates III, one of the best safeties in the NFL, is locked into one spot. The other is a toss-up. Justin Simmons, a former Pro Bowler, was not re-signed in the offseason. Instead, the Falcons signed Jordan Fuller, who won a Super Bowl with head coach Raheem Morris when Morris was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. The team also drafted Xavier Watts in the third round and has DeMarcco Hellams returning after missing all of 2024 with an ankle injury. Kevin King, who played corner last season, has gotten safety reps during OTAs and minicamp. All could contend for a starting role.

Nickel corner. Dee Alford was the team's third starter at corner last season and had an uneven campaign. The Falcons allowed the highest opponent quarterback completion percentage in the NFL (69.9%) and the third-highest pass EPA (55.2). Alford is back, but will have competition from fourth-round pick Billy Bowman, who is being converted to inside corner from safety. Clark Phillips III, who has played mostly on the outside as a backup for Mike Hughes, could also see time in the nickel.

Kicker. After several seasons as one of the most consistent kickers in the league, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Younghoe Koo missed nine field goals last season and ended the campaign on injured reserve due to a hip injury. The Falcons signed German-born kicker Lenny Krieg this offseason to compete with Koo for the starting role. Krieg, who turns 23 in August, impressed at the combine as a part of the league's International Player Pathway Program. He was the only kicker to make all 14 field-goal attempts without a miss.

Keep an eye on: Will new leaders key a defensive revival?

Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was fired after just one season. At times, it felt like the Atlanta defense couldn't get off the field. Enter Jeff Ulbrich, the former New York Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach, who had previously been on the Falcons staff with Morris when the team went to the Super Bowl in 2017. Ulbrich brought Mike Rutenberg with him, and he'll take the role of defensive pass-game coordinator. Atlanta also hired defensive line coach Nate Ollie, formerly with the Houston Texans.

The Falcons expect to have a high-powered offense; can the defense be good enough to get them to playoffs for the first time in eight seasons?

53-man roster projection

QB (3): Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick

RB (3): Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jashaun Corbin

WR (6): Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, Jamal Agnew

TE (3): Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks

OL (8): Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Kyle Hinton, Jovaughn Gwyn

DL (7): David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, Ta'Quon Graham, Kentavius Street

LB (10): Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, DeAngelo Malone, Kaden Elliss, Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, JD Bertrand

CB (6): A.J. Terrell Jr., Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr., Mike Ford Jr.

S (4): Jessie Bates III, Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams (3): K Younghoe Koo, P Bradley Pinion, LS Liam McCullough