MIAMI GARDENS -- The Miami Dolphins' training camp runs from Wednesday to Aug. 28 at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

For the fourth straight year under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins will look to snap the NFL's longest-active playoff win drought, which has now hit a quarter century. This team's offseason was punctuated by a late June trade that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returns to the team that drafted him in 2018.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Who will be the starting cornerbacks?

As the dust settles from that blockbuster trade, the Dolphins' question marks become more clear. There is no obvious starter to take Ramsey's place, and they'll need to replace both starting cornerbacks from a season ago after waiving Kendall Fuller. General manager Chris Grier wants former second-round pick Cam Smith to earn one of the jobs, even issuing a public challenge to the embattled third-year pro earlier this offseason.

Beyond Smith are rookie Jason Marshall Jr., veterans Artie Burns and Kendall Sheffield, and former undrafted free agents Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner and Isaiah Johnson -- none of whom has recent, or any, consistent starting experience in the NFL. There is still time to sign a veteran free agent such as Rasul Douglas, Stephon Gilmore or Asante Samuel Jr., but this is a position that needs to be solved by the end of August.

Three players to watch

DT Kenneth Grant. The Dolphins' first round pick this year was selected to help the defense set the tone at the line of scrimmage. Fellow tackle Zach Sieler has posted consecutive 10-sack seasons, and Miami has plenty of pass rush depth on the edge. Grant should have an opportunity to dominate his matchups once he acclimates to the league.

CB Cam Smith. The spotlight is on Smith to earn one of the team's starting cornerback jobs this summer. He's had issues staying healthy, but as Grier said, "we can't hold his hand anymore." It's time for Smith to perform, or his Dolphins tenure will likely not last beyond this season.

QB Zach Wilson. The Dolphins' backup quarterback job might be the most highly-publicized backup role in the league over the past few seasons. Miami can no longer go all-in on Tua Tagovailoa's availability over a full season, and must have a capable backup on its roster. The Dolphins are counting on either Wilson or seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers to be that guy.

Key position battles

Cornerback. Get used to hearing about this position battle because it's the biggest question mark on Miami's roster. Waiting this season are games against Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. The Dolphins will need their secondary to perform. Grier has mentioned multiple times the possibility of signing a veteran free agent; it's something this unproven group could certainly use.

Safety. One of these spots will be manned by Fitzpatrick, who should add a dynamic, versatile element to Miami's defense. The other spot will come down to Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Dante Trader Jr., Elijah Campbell or Patrick McMorris. Proficiency in pass coverage could be a deciding factor, depending on how Miami's situation at cornerback develops.

Keep an eye on: The workload at running back

De'Von Achane handled the bulk of the Dolphins' workload at running back last season -- and in turn led all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving yards. With Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison and sixth round pick Ollie Gordon II on the roster, how much will Miami look to divide backfield work and preserve Achane's durability? That decision won't solely come down to McDaniel; Achane's workload was so heavy last season in part because he was by far the most effective back on the team. One of the aforementioned players will have to rise to the occasion in order to make this plan work.

53-man roster projections

QB (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

RB (4): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Alec Ingold

WR (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Theo Wease Jr.

TE (4): Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner

OL (9): Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Larry Borom, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes

DL (4): Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Benito Jones

LB (9): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Grayson Murphy, Mohamed Kamara, Tyrel Dodson, Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay, K.J. Britt

CB (6): Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Storm Duck, Artie Burns, Jason Marshall Jr.

S (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr.

ST (3): Jason Sanders, Ryan Stonehouse, Joe Cardona