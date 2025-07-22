Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions' 2025 training camp has begun and runs through Aug. 22 at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, Mich.

The Lions posted 15 wins in 2024 and won the NFC North for the second consecutive season. The road only gets tougher, though. Not only does Detroit have one of the three hardest schedules in the league, but both of the Lions' coordinators and some assistant coaches departed after the success of last season. Still, All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown describes the mindset in Detroit as "Super Bowl or nothing." The Lions are as hungry as ever to prove they have what it takes to win the franchise first Lombardi Trophy.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection.

How will the new coordinators impact the Lions?

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left for head coaching jobs in Chicago and the New York Jets, respectively. Former Denver Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton is now Detroit's offensive coordinator while former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard has assumed the role of defensive coordinator.

Acclimating two new guys in these positions could be tough, but both are familiar with head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching philosophy, which should help. Morton was the Lions' senior offensive assistant in 2022, while Sheppard enters his fifth season with the organization since arriving in 2021.

Three players to watch

DE Aidan Hutchinson. The start of Year 3 was as good as it gets for Hutchinson, as he established himself as an early frontrunner to win Defensive Player of the Year after posting 7.5 sacks in five games. However, a season-ending leg injury cut his year short. Now, the Pro Bowl edge rusher is fully cleared to return and says he's "back to being myself again," but it'll be interesting to see if he can continue that elite production.

CB Terrion Arnold. The 24th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft sees a big season ahead after experiencing his fair share of highs and lows as a rookie. Arnold's nine pass breakups ranked third among rookies last season, but he also logged seven defensive pass interference penalties (DPI), which tied for the most by any player last season. His goal is to become the best cornerback in the league, and all eyes will be on the former Alabama star who switched from jersey No. 0 to No. 6 this offseason to honor his late friend and Alabama teammate Khyree Jackson.

QB Jared Goff. Despite an MVP-caliber 2024 season in which he finished fifth in voting, the question in Detroit remains whether Goff can help get the Lions over the hump. With everything set last year -- his future, his money, and team in place -- the veteran quarterback took heavy criticism for the Lions' early playoff exit in which he threw three interceptions and a lost fumble in the NFC divisional round loss to Washington. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back.

Key position battle

Center. Life after Frank Ragnow won't be easy in Detroit. The Pro Bowl center announced his retirement this offseason at age 29, leaving the Lions to figure out his replacement ahead of a big season. Rookie offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is expected to compete for the spot as well as veteran Graham Glasgow, who can flip flop at guard and center. Detroit also has options with Miles Frazier, another rookie lineman, as well as second-year center Kingsley Eguakun, who has earned Campbell's respect. Ragnow's retirement is a tremendous loss, especially after also losing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who agreed to an offseason deal in Tennessee, but Detroit feels it has enough versatility to pick up the slack.

Keep an eye on: New RBs coach Tashard Choice

One of the fresh faces to watch around the Lions' organization, who is quickly drawing rave reviews, is new running backs coach Tashard Choice. Choice coached Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs at Georgia Tech and was also pivotal in the success of Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson during their time together at the University of Texas. Gibbs has often referenced Choice as one of his biggest mentors. As the two reconnect in Detroit, Choice says he wants to bring the best out of Gibbs, who led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns last season. If he can do that, it would make a devastating Lions offense even more dangerous and potentially help Morton find his footing early as the playcaller.

53-man roster prediction

QB (3): Jared Goff, Kyle Allen, Hendon Hooker

RB (4): David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki

WR (5): Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Tim Patrick, Isaac TeSlaa

TE (3): Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra

OL (10): Taylor Decker (Active/PUP), Graham Glasgow, Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Colby Sorsdal, Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Miles Frazier (Active/PUP)

DL (9): Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Reader, Josh Paschal (Non-football injury), Marcus Davenport, Brodric Martin, Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams, Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad

PUP: Alim McNeill

LB (6): Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Nowaske, Grant Stuard

PUP: Malcolm Rodriguez

CB (6): D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Khalil Dorsey (Active/PUP), Rock Ya-Sin

S (4): Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Dan Jackson, Avonte Maddox

ST (3): Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten